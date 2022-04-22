Aecon releases third annual Sustainability Report entitled Building Innovation

Aecon is pleased to illustrate the significant progress made in 2021 toward achieving one of the most ambitious Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction targets in the construction industry – to reduce its direct CO2 emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. Aecon proudly achieved a 15 per cent year-over-year CO2 emissions reduction on an intensity basis and completed a comprehensive GHG inventory, which now includes a scan of indirect (Scope 3) emissions.

"Our third annual Sustainability Report demonstrates our leadership in sustainable construction as we continue to not only integrate sustainability and innovation into our business strategy but also help our clients to advance key sustainability projects, which is all driven by our purpose to build what matters to enable future generations to thrive," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "Leveraging our multidisciplinary technical, operational and organizational strengths, we are leading the industry in advancing sustainable construction – seizing the opportunities associated with the transition to a net-zero economy, building with innovation, and introducing new methods and technologies across our operations."

Highlights of the report include progress in the following key areas of focus:

Building Innovation: Aecon created a single point of entry for employees to put forward new and better ways of working to focus internal efforts and prioritize project execution across its operating sectors – resulting in promising pilots such as the replacement of diesel-powered equipment with solar-powered alternatives. Aecon also became the first construction company in Canada to adopt a sustainability-linked credit facility tied to ESG goals.

Operationalizing Sustainability: Aecon piloted several new technologies, including the innovative ECR25 Volvo Electric excavator – becoming the first construction company in Canada to operate a zero-emission excavator on an active project site. Aecon also became the first construction company in Canada to complete a scan of indirect (Scope 3) emissions and achieved a 15 per cent reduction in year-over-year GHG emissions across its operations.

People and Communities: Aecon fielded its second diversity census, continued to enhance strategies to procure goods and services from diverse suppliers, and augmented its Safety-First culture with a program focused on eight specific activities workers perform that present elevated risks. Aecon also continued to establish collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities, including a growing number of Indigenous-led joint ventures.

Governance and Ethics: Aecon added ESG screening to improve its evaluation of preferred suppliers and became the first construction company in Canada to commit to having its GHG emissions reduction targets validated by the globally recognized Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

As ready partners in the energy transition, in 2021, Aecon continued to advance key sustainability projects, from building clean-powered mass transit networks to delivering North America's first distribution system for natural gas blended with hydrogen – and expanding its footprint in the emerging Green Home Energy Services market to deliver clean energy solutions to growing communities.

"We are working at the forefront with our partners and clients to build and operate next-generation infrastructure that enables society to adapt to a changing climate, and transition to a net-zero economy," said Yonni Fushman, EVP, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer. "As we lead the way in transforming the infrastructure of tomorrow, we continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable construction while integrating our sustainability program into our core business – moving Aecon forward as the number one Canadian infrastructure company."

