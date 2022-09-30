Aecon Releases Inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) today released its inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan, reaffirming its commitment to collaboratively seek meaningful ways to engage in reconciliation by continuously working in unison with Indigenous Peoples.

The cover of Aecon’s Reconciliation Action Plan is inspired by McLean’s Lookout in Little Current on Manitoulin Island. It was designed by Karly Cywink, an Objiwe multidisciplinary artist. Karly is originally from Manitoulin Island, and is now based in Toronto, Ontario. (CNW Group/Aecon Group Inc.)

"Aecon is in a unique position to affect lasting and positive change. We are committed to respecting and recognizing the unique rights, culture, and lands where we work, and are dedicated to playing a leading role in true reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples through our national operating footprint," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "As Canadians continue to realize the painful truth of the residential school system and the inter-generational impacts that remain, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples must be a pivotal priority."

Aecon's Reconciliation Action Plan is aligned with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #92, which calls on corporate Canada to help create a better future. The plan outlines how Aecon intends to continue engaging and partnering with Indigenous Peoples, communities, businesses, and organizations to advance reconciliation.

Through the commitment of leadership, the plan is framed by four key pillars:

Respect the unique needs, cultures and rights of Indigenous Peoples to foster an inclusive and equitable culture where Indigenous Peoples feel supported and enabled to achieve career aspirations;

Recognize the truth of our shared history and the Indigenous lands that we work on through building awareness, developing allyship, and actively listening to the priorities and objectives of Indigenous Peoples;

Commit sustainable resources and build collaborative relationships with Indigenous partners to foster positive change and create stronger communities; and

Empower Indigenous Peoples to support economic advancement, wealth creation and a sustainable future.

Developing and fostering long-lasting, respectful relationships and supporting economic development within Indigenous communities have long been key focus areas for Aecon and are paramount to its reconciliation efforts.

Recognizing the importance of Indigenous inclusion, Aecon has been fortunate to develop sustainable and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities across Canada for many years while continuously learning. Further information and the complete Reconciliation Action Plan are available on Aecon's website at aecon.com/IndigenousRelations.

"We look forward to engaging and working transparently with Indigenous Peoples and communities while continuously evolving our action plan in the coming years, as we measure and share our progress throughout this imperative journey," said Servranckx.

