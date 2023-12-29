Aecon announces repayment of convertible debentures

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Company") announced today the full cash repayment of the $184 million principal amount owed under its 5.0% unsecured convertible debentures due on December 31, 2023 (the "Debentures") (CUSIP: 00762VAF6), along with accrued unpaid interest for the month of December 2023. Payment for the Debentures was processed today through Computershare Trust of Canada.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a national Canadian construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 416-297-2600, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 416-297-2600, [email protected]