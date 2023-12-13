Aecon announces next quarterly dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On December 8, 2023 Aecon's Board of Directors approved its next quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on January 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2023.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a national Canadian construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 416-297-2600, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 416-297-2600, [email protected]