AECO Innovation Lab and TerraQuest Solutions announce strategic partnership to provide streamlined planning approvals platform.

TORONTO and BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - AECO Innovation Lab and TerraQuest Solutions are pleased to announce they have formed a strategic partnership, utilizing AECO Innovation Lab's collaborative research-led digital platform called One Ontario to localize TerraQuest's Planning Portal for the Canadian market.

There is a growing pressure in Canada to speed up development and improve efficiency across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries. All levels of government, industry members, and regulatory agencies are recognizing the need for digitalization in the AEC space to meet the demands of an increasingly complex regulatory environment. The AECO-TerraQuest partnership brings together expertise in technology solutions, from digital product development and implementation to organizational change management to help support provinces through digital transformation.

"The AECO-TerraQuest partnership is bringing a much-needed proven product into the Canadian market starting with Ontario and scaling it across other provinces. The purpose of the platform is to streamline the development approvals process, allowing for standardized approvals intake and more efficient communication between collaborators. We believe that this is an amazing opportunity for AEC industries in Canada to move forward digitally," said Arash Shahi, CEO of AECO Innovation Lab.

"We have invested millions into the TerraQuest Keychain platform and Planning Portal product and are committed to investing significant time, money, and effort to localize the product for the Canadian market," said Geoffrey Keal, CEO of TerraQuest. "In the spirit of co-innovation, TerraQuest will also be supporting AECO's collaborative network of partners to develop digital twin technology, which is something we are eager to bring back to the U.K. market."

By leveraging AECO's One Ontario platform and deep knowledge of the AEC industries in Canada, TerraQuest's Planning Portal product will be tailored to meet the specific needs of the Canadian market. The AECO-TerraQuest partnership is set to unlock the full potential of digitalizing the Canadian built environment, beginning with the digital transformation of the development approvals process.

AECO Innovation Lab is a digital transformation partner, bringing together government, industry, and academia to provide collaborative, innovative, research-driven solutions to challenges the AEC sectors in Canada are facing today. AECO's flagship product, One Ontario, is a next-gen development approvals platform aimed to provide a streamlined and transparent one window application for all collaborators.

TerraQuest is a leading digital, data and technology provider to the planning, infrastructure, and property sectors across the United Kingdom. The business operates the national Planning Portal, which facilitates the submission of all online planning applications to councils in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

