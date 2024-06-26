Adyton identifies resource growth potential with new untested drill targets at the Feni Island Project

CEO Statement:

"We are excited with the outcomes of the geophysical review for Feni Island," said Tim Crossley, CEO of Adyton Resources. "The integration of historical data with modern geophysical techniques has significantly enhanced our understanding of the project's potential. The identification of new targets and the refinement of existing ones position us strongly for the next phase of exploration. We are confident that Feni Island has the potential to become a major gold-copper discovery, and we are eager to advance our exploration efforts." Mr Crossley went on to say, "if you look beyond the exploration potential and think about project development, we really like the ease of access an island location gives us as well as having both Simberi and Lihir (both world class island operations nearby) providing an existing development blueprint".

Adyton Chief Geologist and Director Dr Chris Wilson, BSc (Hons), PhD comments: "reprocessing of historical airborne magnetic data, in conjunction with integration of other historical datasets, has provided significant clarity with respect to the magmatic and tectonic evolution of Feni and thus mineral deposit target type. Magnetic signatures define: 1) a central graben or down-faulted corridor with low magnetic response that hosts the Ambitle Crater; and, 2) an area of approximately 20 km2 of broadly elevated magnetic response with structurally controlled areas of subdued magnetic response. These signatures are consistent with an intrusive complex defined by multiple intrusive events, some of which have been magnetite destructive. The gold-copper Kabang Prospect is part of this under-explored complex".

Highlights of the Geophysical Review:

Advanced Data Processing : SGC re-processed and re-modelled historical magnetic and radiometric data. The use of a proprietary processing algorithm and RTP grids with MVI inversion has resulted in significantly improved geological interpretations, particularly in handling low latitude effects and remanent bodies.

: SGC re-processed and re-modelled historical magnetic and radiometric data. The use of a proprietary processing algorithm and RTP grids with MVI inversion has resulted in significantly improved geological interpretations, particularly in handling low latitude effects and remanent bodies. Comprehensive Data Integration : SGC integrated airborne magnetic data, radar DTM, and induced polarization (IP) data, into a single 3D project. This compilation allows for detailed 3D analysis and provides a better understanding of the spatial relationship between anomalous gold and copper values and key magnetic, radiometric and IP signatures.

: SGC integrated airborne magnetic data, radar DTM, and induced polarization (IP) data, into a single 3D project. This compilation allows for detailed 3D analysis and provides a better understanding of the spatial relationship between anomalous gold and copper values and key magnetic, radiometric and IP signatures. Historical Data Digitization : Key geological maps and sections from previous studies were digitized and georeferenced, ensuring that key controls on mineralization were placed in the broader context of mineral deposit development, structural architecture and tectono-stratigraphic evolution.

: Key geological maps and sections from previous studies were digitized and georeferenced, ensuring that key controls on mineralization were placed in the broader context of mineral deposit development, structural architecture and tectono-stratigraphic evolution. Porphyry and Epithermal Gold-Copper Potential: The report outlines the geophysical characteristics of porphyry and epithermal deposits, emphasizing Feni Island's potential to host significant mineralization. The combination of magnetic, radiometric, and IP data points to several high-priority exploration targets.

Magnetic High Terrane (Intrusive Complex with Copper-Gold Mineralization)

The newly re-processed geophysics has for the first time highlighted that the southwest of the island comprises an intrusive complex which is characterized by multiple intrusive events, some of which have been magnetic destructive (see Figures 1 and 2). The Kabang Prospect with an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.46 Moz Au1 is located at the northern boundary of this complex in an area of relatively subdued magnetic response between intrusive stocks with higher magnetic response. This geophysical signature has analogies to the Simberi Deposit in PNG and is characteristic of copper-gold epithermal/porphyry systems worldwide.

___________ 1 The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, ‎assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea" (the "Feni Technical Report") dated October 14, 2021 and prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Historical Drilling – Modern Implications

Historical drilling on Feni Island was conducted by several companies over multiple campaigns and typically comprised shallow vertical drillholes that focused on prospects within the Ambitle Crater. Most historical drilling was not assayed for copper. More recent drilling by Adyton targeted the Kabang Prospect and comprised five angled diamond drill holes that were assayed for gold, copper and a multi-element suite. Intercepts from these holes were previously reported (see TSXV Announcement 01 December 2021: Adyton hits significant copper at Feni Island 6.4m @ 5.1% Cu (including 3.6m @ 6.9% Cu)) and included intercepts such as 84.1 m @ 1.0 g/t Au (72 m -156.1 m) including 35.9 m 0.3% Cu and 1.1 g/t Au (70.7 m -106.6 m) and 6.4 m @ 5.1% Cu & 1.6 g/t Au (149.7 to 156.1 m downhole in ADK004). Adyton hole ADK 004 was significant as it confirmed continuity of copper mineralization (noted on slide 14 of the Company Presentation as presented at The Mining Investment Event of the North, Quebec City on the 5th of June and available on the Company web site) that had been identified in three previous exploration programs including, KAD - 001 57 m @ 1.1 g/t Au incl. 55m 0.4% Cu, AMD - 002 114m @ 1.1 g/t Au incl.21.3 m @2.0 g/t Au and 10.2 m @ 0.5% Cu, MAD - 005 284m @ 0.7 g/t Au incl. 48m @1.5 g/t Au and 72 m 0.3% Cu.

The Adyton drill program was significant for several reasons:

1) The historical resource was modelled using gold assays only, despite the presence of visible chalcopyrite in core. Drilling by Adyton confirmed the presence of copper-gold mineralization. This has significant implications with respect to gold equivalent grades and upgrading the overall resource size and grade. 2) A small number of historical surface rock samples were collected from drainages to the south of Kabang within the recently identified intrusive complex. Whilst Adyton has not been able to verify these rock assay results, considers them historical, and cautions that they should not be relied upon, they suggest that porphyry-style copper gold mineralization may be more extensive than previously reported. 3) The magnetic high terrane to the south of Kabang has never been effectively explored, despite the likelihood that there are several intrusive events evident from magnetic highs, with surrounding magnetic low response implying magnetite-destructive alteration (typical of a porphyry related mineralized system), and significantly anomalous surface rock copper-gold assay results.

Adyton is planning an aggressive field mapping and sampling program within and around this intrusive complex, and at additional target areas, with an emphasis on defining additional copper-gold targets.

Kabang Deposit and Mineral Resource Estimate

Historical drilling on Feni was conducted over several campaigns and primarily targeted the near surface gold potential through shallow vertical holes. In general, drill core was not assayed for copper. Adyton drilled five angled diamond drill holes at Kabang which demonstrated the depth potential and the close association of copper and gold mineralization.

Mineralization at Kabang occurs coincident with a broadly south-southeast trending moderate magnetic response bounded by a higher magnetic response. This is typical of porphyry mineralized systems worldwide. Significantly, the Kabang deposit is at the southern edge of this corridor, which is untested along strike (and to depth) to the south-southeast, and likewise to the north-northwest, and along related structures trending to the south-west – in combination, multiple kilometers of untested structures now identified (see Figure 3).

The assay results from the Adyton drilling have significant implications for the size and grade of a gold equivalent mineral resource estimate. Drilling by Adyton has: 1) highlighted that historical drill holes were too shallow to effectively test the Kabang system; and, that 2) mineralization is open both along strike and down dip (see Figures 4 and 5). The drill results from the Adyton holes have not yet been integrated into the current Mineral Resource Estimate – but given the length and grade of intercepts, and their spatial occurrence near and within the current block model, they are likely to have a positive impact on the resource.

Copper-gold mineralization at Kabang is open in all directions and detailed mapping and sampling of this area is also planned (see Figurs 3, 4 and 5).

Central Magnetic Low and Natong (Epithermal Gold)

The magnetic response of the central magnetic low (which hosts the Ambitle Crater) and the Natong area to the southeast of the Island is more consistent with low-sulphidation style epithermal mineralization. SGC is currently fine tuning the re-processing of historical data for these areas, to better define structure. The company will be reporting these results shortly.

Fergusson Island Update

Planning works continue with East Vision International Holdings Pte Ltd. pursuant to its Investment and Development Agreement with Adyton with a target date of late Q3 / early Q4 to be mobilized on the island to commence infill drilling, drilling samples for metallurgical test works, and bulk sampling works - all of which will inform the Feasibility Study and Mining Lease application. On Friday 21 June Managing Director Tim Crossley also presented to the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) Mining Executive Council on the company's Fergusson Island development plans with the MRA fully supportive of Adyton's plans.

