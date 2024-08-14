Adyton commences field work on Feni Island led by Former Friedland senior geologist

"On the back of Dr Chris Wilson joining the Adyton Board as key geological technical adviser I am thrilled that Dr Bowden has joined the Adyton team and will spearhead our on the ground exploration activities. Dr Bowden has a strong discovery track record leading successful exploration teams globally, including in many developing countries. His experience spans multiple deposit types, specializing in mineralized epithermal and porphyry geological systems. Chris' previous roles have included Exploration & General Manager ASCOM Precious Metals Mining (Ethiopia, which lead to the maiden discovery of the 1.8Moz Dish Mountain Gold Deposit); Exploration Manager Southern Gold Ltd South Korea (redeveloped a number of historical mines); he was part of the Ivanhoe Mines Ltd exploration team that lead to the initial discovery of the Kharmagtai porphyry Cu-Au deposit in Mongolia; and recently Chief Geologist Megado Minerals Pty Ltd."

COO Dr Chris Bowden comments "It is exciting to finally get on the ground at Feni and ground truth all of the historical data. This is a critical step in pulling together all the previous works coherently and planning cost-effective and strategic forward work programs. Already we are seeing strong indications that Danmagal is a mineralized porphyry system of >1km2 area and appears likely that it may be the driving source of mineralizing fluids for the Kabang area. Danmagal has effectively had no reported sampling or drilling historically. Likewise, at Kabang and within the resource area, even though the surface geology is predominantly post mineral tephra, there are clasts within the tephra of visually mineralized breccia in the northeast area that confirm there is further northeast potential to expand the resource (these clasts have come from further NE, based on slope direction of the tephra deposition). This area is also effectively historically undrilled, other than shallow aircore holes (not to target), and one diamond drill core hole that was abandoned early (MAD004). The field observations across Feni are highly encouraging and continue to support the potential to upgrade the Kabang resource area and make additional discoveries throughout the project area".

The Adyton team including CEO Tim Crossley together with Namatanai local member and PNG Minister for Aviation the Hon Walter Schnaubelt travelled to Feni Island on Friday 2nd of August (see Figure 1 & 2). The Minister and the Adyton team received a formal traditional welcoming ceremony, and The Minister was able to spend time with his constituents before returning the next day, leaving the Adyton team to undertake Community Awareness (see Figure 3) and commence work on the geology program (see Figures 4 & 5). CEO Tim Crossley presented 5 Community Awareness sessions across key villages over 4 days receiving unanimous support for Adyton to continue with its exploration activities.

Chris Bowden and his team are conducting geological reconnaissance, sampling, mapping and verification work at key areas of geological interest including the existing resource Area at Kabang (Figure 4), as well as the new areas of interest identified by the recently reprocessed magnetic data and review of historical reports. The key purpose of this work is to identify drill hole locations for a resource expansion drilling program that will focus on depth and strike extension of the existing Kabang resource, twinning of some holes where previous explorers had not analyzed for copper, and to test new prospect areas across Feni Island including Danmagal and Natong (refer Figure 4).

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island ‎project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and ‎Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the ‎Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 173,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,000,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, ‎assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021 which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.33 g/t Au for contained gold of 173,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.02 g/t Au for contained gold of 540,000 ounces. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Adyton is also quoted on the OTC under the code ADYRF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701:GR.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Wilson BSc (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, the Chief Geologist and a Director of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43–101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

