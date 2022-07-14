Adyen chosen by Sporting Life Group to process payments in Canada

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has been selected by Sporting Life Group to power omnichannel payments across both their Sporting Life and Golf Town retail banners. The partnership will allow Sporting Life Group to consolidate its payments partners and unify its commerce channels. Sporting Life Group selected Adyen as part of a digital transformation initiative which includes Adyen's integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"Since 2019, we've engaged in a deep digital transformation of our business," said Chad McKinnon, President of Sporting Life Group. "Over the last few years, we've seen that decision pay off. More recently, we had to select our financial technology platform and Adyen was the obvious choice given their omni-channel native capability and their end-to-end payment solution platform."

"We are thrilled to partner with Canadian retail leaders like Sporting Life Group," said Alex Rhodes, Country Manager of Canada at Adyen. "Our flexible payments platform will allow Sporting Life and Golf Town to stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in store, online, and everywhere in between. We look forward to working with this great team and brand."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Sporting Life Group as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Sporting Life Group

The Sporting Life Group is a Canadian retail company that currently operates two iconic Canadian premium retail banners, Golf Town Ltd. ("Golf Town") and Sporting Life Inc. ("Sporting Life"). For years, Golf Town has been Canada's ultimate destination for everything golf, operating 47 stores coast to coast that carry the largest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love for the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology. With its vision of growing the game and making golf more inclusive, Golf Town hast turned itself into the home of golf in Canada. Sporting Life is Canada's premium sports and lifestyle retailer, operating 11 high end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There, you will find the most prestigious brands, products and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style. Sporting Life Group is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and certain investment funds managed by Signature Global Asset Management, a division of CI Investments Inc.

