Advokate Launches MetaGaia Wallet for Upcoming Metaverse and Accompanying P2E Game HexaHero

MetaGaia METG Wallet Simplifies Purchases for Upcoming Metaverse and P2E Game

HONG KONG, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Advokate Group , a global leader in blockchain technologies, today announced the release of its own native wallet in preparation for the launch of its premier experience-to-earn metaverse, MetaGaia . The MetaGaia Wallet will be used to hold users' $METG, a native token for the MetaGaia metaverse.

Wallet users will enjoy early access to the soon-to-be-released $METG tokens, which can be purchased, earned in airdrops and won in the MetaGaia metaverse through battle tournaments in HexaHero and other activities. Compared non-native coins, $METG will enable faster transactions when purchasing MetaGaia NFTs and other digital goods within the MetaGaia metaverse.

MetaGaia wallet enables the users to purchase $METG by credit cards. Also, the MetaGaia wallet is customizable, including a username and a unique profile picture. Users can transfer NFTs to other Solana-enabled wallets. Transferring $METG and NFTs to other users is also possible within the MetaGaia wallet, enabling fast, secure transactions between users.

Once the MetaGaia metaverse is launched, users can connect their MetaGaia wallets and any Solana based wallets, combining owned NFTs into the MetaGaia metaverse for a unique experience.

Advokate is currently hosting a $METG giveaway for users who refer friends and gather new registrations for the MetaGaia wallet. Any user can generate a unique referral link. Users who invite five friends who sign up for the MetaGaia wallet will earn 50 $METG, and users who invite five additional friends will receive an additional 150 $METG. The giveaway will run until 10,000 $METG in total is claimed.

Sign up for the MetaGaia wallet here .

"We are thrilled about expanding the capabilities of the MetaGaia wallet to make the purchasing experience seamless within MetaGaia," said Gordon Kwok, CEO of Advokate. "Realtime purchases in the MetaGaia metaverse will be a clean, fast process, making it easy for MetaGaia users to shop for new NFTs in the MetaGaia ecosystem. This includes purchases for HexaHero, a head-to-head robot battle strategy game, the first game to be launched in MetaGaia."

About Advokate Group

Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate has overseen the release of multiple successful NFT drops and virtual games, and its flagship Solana-based MetaGaia metaverse is the first to allow consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

