Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Mr. Convenience and Video 99 in Lindsay, ON Français
Jan 31, 2022, 12:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Black Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Mr. Convenience and Video 99
81 Adelaide St. N
Lindsay, ON
|
Seized from the retail
|
Maximum Power Bang
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Mr. Convenience and Video 99
81 Adelaide St. N
Lindsay, ON
|
Seized from the retail
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Mr. Convenience and Video 99
81 Adelaide St. N
Lindsay, ON
|
Seized from the retail
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Mr. Convenience and Video 99
81 Adelaide St. N
Lindsay, ON
|
Seized from the retail
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Mr. Convenience and Video 99
81 Adelaide St. N
Lindsay, ON
|
Seized from the retail
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article