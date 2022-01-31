Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Mr. Convenience and Video 99 in Lindsay, ON Français

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Black Panther - Sexual enhancement (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Maximum Power Bang All Night Long - Sexual enhancement (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 - Sexual enhancement (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stiff Rox - Sexual enhancement (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Triple Green - Sexual enhancement (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Black Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Mr. Convenience and Video 99

81 Adelaide St. N

Lindsay, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Maximum Power Bang
All Night Long

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging 
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Mr. Convenience and Video 99

81 Adelaide St. N

Lindsay, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging 
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and yohimbe

Mr. Convenience and Video 99

81 Adelaide St. N

Lindsay, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging 
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Mr. Convenience and Video 99

81 Adelaide St. N

Lindsay, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Triple Green

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Mr. Convenience and Video 99

81 Adelaide St. N

Lindsay, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

