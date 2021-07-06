Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys in Scarborough, ON, may pose serious health risks Français
Jul 06, 2021, 11:50 ET
OTTAWA, July 06, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
