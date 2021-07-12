Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Dépanneur Boni-Soir in Laval, QC, may pose serious health risks Français
Jul 12, 2021, 10:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Black Panther Platinum 30k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dépanneur Boni-Soir
3165 Boulevard Saint-Elzéar O
Laval, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 35000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Dépanneur Boni-Soir
3165 Boulevard Saint-Elzéar O
Laval, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
