Issue: Northern National Sales Inc. is recalling a counterfeit version of Zytec Germ Buster Hand Sanitizer 1L (labelled with NPN 80015625, lot number 3329733126).

What to do: If you have the counterfeit product, stop using it. Consult your healthcare provider if you have used this product and have any questions or concerns about your health. Keep all hand sanitizers out of the reach of children. If swallowed, call a poison control centre or get medical help right away. Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Issue

Health Canada is informing Canadians that the distributor Northern National Sales Inc., was found to be selling a counterfeit version of the Health Canada authorized hand sanitizer Zytec Germ Buster (NPN 80015625).

Counterfeit products are fraudulent versions of authentic products and may be potentially harmful if used or consumed. Health Canada is committed to stopping the production and import of counterfeit drugs in Canada and will not hesitate to take additional actions as necessary to stop this illegal activity. The Department has directed Northern National Sales, Inc. to recall the counterfeit product from the market and the company has confirmed that it is no longer selling it.

Health Canada worked with the authorized licence holder, Empack Spraytech Inc., to verify that the product bearing the lot number 3329733126 in a 1L format is counterfeit.

The counterfeit product is packaged in a 1L format with a black and white label which displays the same name, the same NPN (80015625) and the same lot number (3329733126) as the authorized product.

The authorized Zytec Germ Buster Hand Sanitizer bearing the lot number 3329733126 and NPN 80015625 has a colour label and is only available in a 3.78L format.

Counterfeit products may contain ingredients not listed on the label, dangerous additives or other contaminants. In addition, they may not contain the active ingredients Canadians would expect them to contain. Since the counterfeit Zytec Germ Buster Hand Sanitizer is unauthorized and made with an unknown formulation, it may not be effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and may pose serious risks to health.

For more information regarding Health Canada's approach to counterfeit health products please consult Health Canada's Policy on Counterfeit Health Products.

Should Health Canada become aware of continued sales by Northern National Sales, Inc., of counterfeit or any other unauthorized health products that may pose a risk to Canadians, the Department will not hesitate to take immediate and appropriate action.

What consumers should do

If you have this counterfeit product, stop using it.

Consult your healthcare practitioner if you have used this counterfeit product and have concerns about your health.

Keep all hand sanitizers out of the reach of children.

If this product is swallowed, call a poison control centre or get medical help right away.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Related Links

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries:(613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]