Jul 30, 2021, 15:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Products: Philips Respironics Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, BiLevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiLevel PAP) machines and mechanical ventilators
- Issue: Philips Respironics is recalling several models because of reports of the sound-reducing foam breaking down, which could pose potential health risks. There is no definitive link to adverse health effects based on the company's preliminary assessments.
- What to do:
- Talk to your physician or medical device provider first before stopping or changing how you use your product, as the benefits of using these devices may outweigh the risks for many users.
- Register your device on the Philips recall website or call 1-877-907-7508. Philips has established a registration process where you can look up your device serial number and begin a claim if your unit is affected.
- Clean your device only according to the manufacturer's Instructions for Use, as the use of non-validated cleaning methods could contribute to potential issues.
Issue
Philips Respironics (Philips) has recalled several models of its Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, BiLevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiLevel PAP) machines and mechanical ventilators in Canada and internationally. The devices include a foam component that reduces sounds from the device. This foam may degrade (break down) into particles which may be inhaled or swallowed by users, or release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that may be inhaled, which could lead to negative health effects.
Preliminary laboratory analysis by Philips determined that extreme operating temperatures and ozone cleaning methods may increase the breakdown of the foam. The company recommends against product use in temperatures outside of the labelled operating conditions, and the use of non-validated cleaning methods, such as ozone.
Philips has issued letters to customers, patients, and distributors with instructions for the recall. Philips indicates it will replace the foam component with a material that is not affected by this issue, or it will replace affected devices altogether.
Philips reports that they have received a relatively low number of complaints, some of which relate to black debris in the device air path, including the tubing and mask. Some users have reported headache, upper airway irritation, cough, chest pressure, and sinus infection, but it is has not yet been determined if degraded foam particles or VOCs were the cause.
Health Canada considers the benefits of using the affected devices to outweigh the risks for many users, and recommends that users not stop or alter their prescribed therapy before having a discussion with their health care professional.
For ventilators only, Health Canada cautions the use of in-line bacterial filters to mitigate foam particles, as they will not protect against VOC emissions and airflow can be negatively affected if the filter becomes clogged with debris.
What you should do
- Register your device on the Philips recall website or call its recall hotline at 1-877-907-7508. Philips has established a registration process where you can look up your device serial number and begin a claim if your unit is affected.
- If you have an affected product talk to your physician, or medical device provider first before stopping or changing how you use your product, as the benefits of using these devices may outweigh the risks for many users.
- Be sure to clean your device only according to the manufacturer's Instructions for Use, as the use of non-validated cleaning methods (e.g. ozone) could contribute to potential foam degradation.
- Do not attempt to remove or replace the foam yourself.
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
What Health Canada is doing?
Health Canada is monitoring the recall and the availability of devices in Canada. The Department continues to work with the manufacturer to further assess potential health risks, any future design or material changes that may be proposed, and the appropriateness of the company's corrective actions.
The Department is also working with Philips to identify strategies to address any device shortages. If additional products or safety concerns are identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians.
Affected products
The recall affects several models manufactured before April 26, 2021. Device photos are available on the company's recall website.
|
Product
|
Model or catalog number
|
BIPAP A30 SYSTEM-VENTILATOR
|
1076577
1111147
|
BIPAP A30 SYSTEM-VENTILATOR & SYSTEM ONE A-SERIES HEATED HUMIDIFIER
|
1076578
1111148
|
BIPAP A40, CANADA
|
1076579
1111173
|
BIPAP A40, CANADA, CORE PACKAGE
|
1111174
|
BIPAP AUTO BI-FLEX, WITH HUMIDIFIER, WITH SMARTCARD, CANADA
|
CA751HS
CA761HBT
CA761HS
CA761NTS
CA761TBT
CA761TS
|
BIPAP AUTO BI-FLEX, WITH SMARTCARD, CANADA
|
CA751S
CA761BT
CA761S
|
BIPAP AUTOSV ADVANCED SYSTEM ONE
|
CA951HS
CA951S
CA961HS
CA961NTS
CA961S
CA961TS
CA961XHS
CA961XS
CA961XTS
|
BIPAP AUTOSV ADVANCED/ENCORE SMARTCARD
|
1044288
|
BIPAP AUTOSV ADVANCED/ENCORE SMARTCARD/HEATED HUMIDIFIER
|
1044289
|
BIPAP AUTOSV WITH SMARTCARD INT
|
1044114
|
BIPAP AUTOSV WITH SMARTCARD INT, CORE PKG
|
1044235
|
BIPAP AVAPS CORE PACKAGE, NORTH AMERICA
|
1029750
|
BIPAP AVAPS VENTILATORY SUPPORT SYSTEM-CANADA
|
CA1060486
CA1161X
CAX1130S12
|
BIPAP AVAPS VENTILATORY SUPPORT SYSTEM-CORE PKG, CANADA
|
CA1061419
CA1161XTS
CAX1130H12
CAX1130H12C
CAX1130H12W
CAX1130T12
CAX1130T12C
|
BIPAP AVAPS, C SERIES VENTILAROTY SUPPORT SYSTEM-CORE PKG, DOMESTIC
|
1061418
|
BIPAP AVAPS, C SERIES VENTILATORY SUPPORT SYSTEM-DOMESTIC
|
1060485
|
BIPAP PRO BI-FLEX, WITH HUMIDIFIER, WITH SMARTCARD, CANADA
|
CA651HS
CA661HBT
CA661HS
CA661NTS
CA661TBT
CA661TS
|
BIPAP PRO BI-FLEX, WITH SMARTCARD, CANADA
|
CA651S
CA661S
|
BIPAP ST, C SERIES VENTILATORY SUPPORT SYSTEM, CORE PKG, CANADA
|
CA1061423
|
BIPAP ST, C SERIES VENTILATORY SUPPORT SYSTEM-CANADA
|
CA1061421
|
BIPAP ST, C SERIES VENTILATORY SUPPORT SYSTEM-CORE PKG, DOMESTIC
|
1061422
|
BIPAP SYNCHRONY VENTILATORY SUPPORT SYSTEM WITH SMARTCARD
|
1029756
CA1029756
|
BIPAP SYNCHRONY VENTILATORY SUPPORT SYSTEM WITH SMARTCARD-CORE PACK
|
CA1029759
|
DREAMSTATION BIPAP PRO
|
CAX600H12
CAX600H12C
CAX600H12W
CAX600S12
CAX600T12
CAX600T12C
|
DREAMSTATION AUTO BIPAP
|
CAX700H12
CAX700H12C
CAX700H12W
CAX700S12
CAX700T12
CAX700T12C
CAX700T12W
|
DREAMSTATION AUTO CPAP
|
CAX500H12
CAX500H12C
CAX500H12W
CAX500S12
CAX500T12
CAX500T12C
CAX500T12W
|
DREAMSTATION BIPAP AUTO SV W/HUMID/HEATED TUBE, CA
|
CAX900T12
CAX900T12C
|
DREAMSTATION BIPAP AUTOSV, CA
|
CAX900S12
|
DREAMSTATION BIPAP AUTOSV, W/HUMIDIFIER, CA
|
CAX900H12
|
DREAMSTATION CPAP
|
CAX200H12
CAX200S12C
CAX200T12
|
DREAMSTATION CPAP PRO
|
CAX400H12
CAX400H12C
CAX400H12W
CAX400S12
CAX400T12
CAX400T12C
CAX400T12W
|
DREAMSTATION EXPERT
|
CAX501H12
CAX501H12C
CAX501T12
CAX5O1T12C
CAX5O1T12W
|
DREAMSTATION GO AUTO CPAP
|
CAG500S12
|
DREAMSTATION GO AUTO CPAP WITH HUMIDIFIER, CANADA
|
CAG500H12
|
DREAMSTATION GO CPAP
|
CAG400S12
|
DREAMSTATION GO CPAP WITH HUMIDIFIER, CANADA
|
CAG400H12
|
OMNILAB ADVANCED, DOMESTIC
|
1111122
|
OMNILAB ADVANCED, DOMESTIC CORE
|
1111123
1111124
|
REMSTAR AUTO WITH HUMIDIFIER, WITH SD CARD, A-FLEX, CANADA
|
CA551HS
CA561HBT
CA561HS
CA561NTBT
CA561NTS
CA561TBT
CA561TS
|
REMSTAR AUTO WITH SD CARD, A-FLEX, CANADA
|
CA551S
CA561BT
CA561S
|
REMSTAR PLUS WITH HUMIDIFIER, WITH SD CARD, C-FLEX, CANADA
|
CA251HS
CA261HS
CA261NTS
CA261TS
|
REMSTAR PLUS WITH SD CARD, C-FLEX, CANADA
|
CA251S
CA261S
|
REMSTAR PRO WITH HUMIDIFIER, WITH SD CARD, C-FLEX +, CANADA
|
CA451HS
CA461HBT
CA461HS
CA461NTBT
CA461NTS
CA461TBT
CA461TS
|
REMSTAR PRO WITH SD CARD, C-FLEX +, CANADA
|
CA451S
CA461BT
CA461S
|
REMSTAR, WITH SMARTCARD, CANADA
|
CA151S
|
REMSTAR, WITH HUMIDIFIER, WITH SMARTCARD, CANADA
|
CA151HS
|
TRILOGY 100 VENTILATOR, CANADA
|
CA1054096
CA1054096B
U1054260
|
TRILOGY 100 VENTILATOR-INTERNATIONAL
|
1054096
U1054096
|
TRILOGY 200, CANADA
|
CA1032800
CA1032800B
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected] ; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
