Advisory - Opening of Gull Bay First Nation's Giizis Energy Solar Storage Micro Grid Facility

Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Aug 12, 2019, 15:51 ET

GULL BAY, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Join us as Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (KZA) / Gull Bay First Nation (GBFN) and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) celebrate the unveiling of Canada's first fully-integrated and Indigenous-led remote renewable energy storage micro grid located in Gull Bay First Nation.

The new micro grid will help to reduce the remote community's reliance on diesel generation.

Gull Bay First Nation (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

When:

Friday, August 16, 2019


Time:

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (unveiling ceremony)


Where:

KZA Reserve



KZA First Nation Reserve 55, approximately 175 kilometres (109 mi)
north of Thunder Bay, Ontario on Highway 527 on the western shore of 
Lake Nipigon)

