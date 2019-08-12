Advisory - Opening of Gull Bay First Nation's Giizis Energy Solar Storage Micro Grid Facility

GULL BAY, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Join us as Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (KZA) / Gull Bay First Nation (GBFN) and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) celebrate the unveiling of Canada's first fully-integrated and Indigenous-led remote renewable energy storage micro grid located in Gull Bay First Nation.

The new micro grid will help to reduce the remote community's reliance on diesel generation.