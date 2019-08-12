Advisory - Opening of Gull Bay First Nation's Giizis Energy Solar Storage Micro Grid Facility
Aug 12, 2019, 15:51 ET
GULL BAY, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Join us as Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (KZA) / Gull Bay First Nation (GBFN) and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) celebrate the unveiling of Canada's first fully-integrated and Indigenous-led remote renewable energy storage micro grid located in Gull Bay First Nation.
The new micro grid will help to reduce the remote community's reliance on diesel generation.
When:
Friday, August 16, 2019
Time:
1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (unveiling ceremony)
Where:
KZA Reserve
KZA First Nation Reserve 55, approximately 175 kilometres (109 mi)
SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.
For further information: Ontario Power Generation, Media Relations, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us on Twitter @opg
