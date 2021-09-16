Advisory - Multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs recalled due to azido impurity
Summary
- Products: Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs
- Issue: Several companies are recalling multiple lots of these products due to the presence of an azido impurity
- What to do: Continue taking your medication unless you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk.
Issue
UPDATE (September 16, 2021): Sandoz Canada Inc. and Sanis Health Inc. recall multiple lots of losartan due to azido impurity
Sandoz Canada Inc. and Sanis Health Inc. are recalling all lots of prescription losartan tablets, in 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to this impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
Refer to the Affected Products table below for information on the recalled lots, and to the section below on what you should do. Health Canada's assessment of the issue regarding presence of this second azido impurity in losartan products in Canada is ongoing. Should additional recalls be necessary, the Department will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.
UPDATE (August 28, 2021): Certain lots of Teva-Losartan and Sivem-Losartan recalled due to azido impurity
Teva Canada Ltd. and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC are recalling a total of seven lots of prescription losartan tablets, in 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit.
As with the different azido impurity that Health Canada communicated about on May 30, 2021 (see below), long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
Refer to the Affected Products table below for information on the recalled lots, and to the section below on what you should do. Should additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.
UPDATE (June 15, 2021): sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. recalls 12 lots of irbesartan drugs due to azido impurity
sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. is recalling 12 lots of prescription irbesartan tablets (brand names Avalide and Avapro, in various strengths) after tests found the azido impurity above the acceptable limit. Refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.
Original Advisory (May 30, 2021): Multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs recalled due to azido impurity
Health Canada is informing Canadians that several companies are recalling multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drug products after tests found an azido impurity above the acceptable limit (see list of affected products below).
Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan are all prescription angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) drugs, which are also known as "sartans." Sartans are a class of drugs used to treat patients with high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke. They are also used in patients with heart failure or those who have had a recent heart attack.
The azido impurity, 5-(4'-(azidomethyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2yl)-1H-tetrazole, is considered a mutagen. A mutagen is a chemical substance that can cause a change in the DNA of a cell. These mutations may increase the risk of cancer but the specific risk for this azido impurity to cause cancer in humans is unknown.
There are established international guidelines that recommend that mutagenic impurities be kept at or below a specific level because exposure to a mutagen over the long term at a level above what is considered to be safe, has the potential to increase the risk of cancer. A person taking a drug daily for 70 years that contains this azido impurity at or below the acceptable level is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.
Not all lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan from these companies are affected by this issue; however, it is possible that the recalls may affect the supply of some products. Patients should speak with their doctor or pharmacist to discuss alternatives should their regular prescribed drug not be available.
The Department expects manufacturers to take any necessary actions to reduce or eliminate the azido impurity. Impacted companies have been directed to implement control measures to ensure that the level of the impurity in their products are at or below the acceptable level. Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls. Should additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will inform Canadians.
What you should do
- Continue taking your medication unless you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. There is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications, since the potential increased risk of cancer is with long-term exposure to the impurity. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk.
- If you have been using an affected product, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss treatment options. Pharmacists may be able to provide a product not affected by the recall, or your doctor may prescribe a different medication for your condition.
- Report any health product side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
- Contact the company directly if you have questions about a recall:
- Auro Pharma Inc. by calling toll free at 1-855-568-2511, or by email at [email protected]
- Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. by calling 1-905-795-9437, extension 2201, or by email at [email protected]
- Pharmascience Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-340-9735
- Pro Doc Ltd. by calling toll free at 1-800-361-8559
- sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1–800-265-7927
- Sandoz Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-343-8839
- Sanis Health Inc. by calling toll free at 1-866-236-4076, or by email at [email protected]
- Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC by calling toll free at 1-855-757-4836
- Sun Pharma Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-268-1975, or by email at [email protected]
- Teva Canada Ltd. by calling toll free at 1-800-268-4129
Affected products
Products are listed alphabetically by name.
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
