Advisory - Multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs recalled due to azido impurity

Health Canada

Sep 16, 2021, 12:46 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Products: Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs
  • Issue: Several companies are recalling multiple lots of these products due to the presence of  an azido impurity
  • What to do: Continue taking your medication unless you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk.

Issue
UPDATE (September 16, 2021): Sandoz Canada Inc. and Sanis Health Inc. recall multiple lots of losartan due to azido impurity

Sandoz Canada Inc. and Sanis Health Inc. are recalling all lots of prescription losartan tablets, in 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to this impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.

Refer to the Affected Products table below for information on the recalled lots, and to the section below on what you should do. Health Canada's assessment of the issue regarding presence of this second azido impurity in losartan products in Canada is ongoing. Should additional recalls be necessary, the Department will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.

UPDATE (August 28, 2021): Certain lots of Teva-Losartan and Sivem-Losartan recalled due to azido impurity

Teva Canada Ltd. and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC are recalling a total of seven lots of prescription losartan tablets, in 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit.

As with the different azido impurity that Health Canada communicated about on May 30, 2021 (see below), long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.

Refer to the Affected Products table below for information on the recalled lots, and to the section below on what you should do. Should additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.

UPDATE (June 15, 2021): sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. recalls 12 lots of irbesartan drugs due to azido impurity

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. is recalling 12 lots of prescription irbesartan tablets (brand names Avalide and Avapro, in various strengths) after tests found the azido impurity above the acceptable limit. Refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Should additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the list of affected products and inform Canadians.

Original Advisory (May 30, 2021): Multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drugs recalled due to azido impurity

Health Canada is informing Canadians that several companies are recalling multiple lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan drug products after tests found an azido impurity above the acceptable limit (see list of affected products below).

Irbesartan, losartan and valsartan are all prescription angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) drugs, which are also known as "sartans." Sartans are a class of drugs used to treat patients with high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and stroke. They are also used in patients with heart failure or those who have had a recent heart attack.

The azido impurity, 5-(4'-(azidomethyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2yl)-1H-tetrazole, is considered a mutagen. A mutagen is a chemical substance that can cause a change in the DNA of a cell. These mutations may increase the risk of cancer but the specific risk for this azido impurity to cause cancer in humans is unknown.

There are established international guidelines that recommend that mutagenic impurities be kept at or below a specific level because exposure to a mutagen over the long term at a level above what is considered to be safe, has the potential to increase the risk of cancer. A person taking a drug daily for 70 years that contains this azido impurity at or below the acceptable level is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.

Not all lots of irbesartan, losartan and valsartan from these companies are affected by this issue; however, it is possible that the recalls may affect the supply of some products. Patients should speak with their doctor or pharmacist to discuss alternatives should their regular prescribed drug not be available.

The Department expects manufacturers to take any necessary actions to reduce or eliminate the azido impurity. Impacted companies have been directed to implement control measures to ensure that the level of the impurity in their products are at or below the acceptable level. Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls. Should additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will inform Canadians.

What you should do

  • Continue taking your medication unless you have been advised to stop by your healthcare provider. There is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications, since the potential increased risk of cancer is with long-term exposure to the impurity. Not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk.
  • If you have been using an affected product, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss treatment options. Pharmacists may be able to provide a product not affected by the recall, or your doctor may prescribe a different medication for your condition.
  • Report any health product side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
  • Contact the company directly if you have questions about a recall:
    • Auro Pharma Inc. by calling toll free at 1-855-568-2511, or by email at [email protected]
    • Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. by calling 1-905-795-9437, extension 2201, or by email at [email protected] 
    • Pharmascience Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-340-9735
    • Pro Doc Ltd. by calling toll free at 1-800-361-8559
    • sanofi-aventis Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1–800-265-7927
    • Sandoz Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-343-8839
    • Sanis Health Inc. by calling toll free at 1-866-236-4076, or by email at [email protected] 
    • Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC by calling toll free at 1-855-757-4836
    • Sun Pharma Canada Inc. by calling toll free at 1-800-268-1975, or by email at [email protected]
    • Teva Canada Ltd. by calling toll free at 1-800-268-4129

Affected products
Products are listed alphabetically by name.

Product

Company

DIN

Lot

Expiry

Date Added

Irbesartan

AVALIDE 150-12.5 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02241818

ET02879

June 2021

June 15, 2021

AVALIDE 150-12.5 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02241818

FT01327

December 2021

June 15, 2021

AVALIDE 300-12.5 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02241819

FT01644

February 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 75 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237923

FT00590

October 2021

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237924

FT01238

January 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237924

ET04153

August 2021

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 150 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237924

FT01995

March 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237925

FT00969

January 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237925

FT01225

January 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237925

FT01226

January 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237925

FT01999

March 2022

June 15, 2021

AVAPRO 300 mg TABLETS

sanofi-aventis Canada Inc.

02237925

FT04262

July 2022

June 15, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

617491

July 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

618112

March 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

624632

January 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

624633

January 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365200

630546

May 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

615929

June 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

617091

June 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

617264

June 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

620694

March 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

624189

May 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

624190

May 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

624191

January 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365219

624192

January 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365197

616518

June 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365197

619960

November 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365197

622192

May 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365197

622193

December 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385317

JN5054

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385317

JV2163

April 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385317

JY7867

June 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385317

KT2519

May 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/150/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385317

KT2520

May 2023

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385325

JP2979

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385325

JP2980

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385325

JU8206

April 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/300/12.5 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385325

JU8207

April 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/300/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385333

JX8881

June 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/300/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385333

JX8882

June 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN HCT/TABLET/300/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385333

JB0216

May 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN/TABLET/150 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385295

KC7215

July 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN/TABLET/300 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02385309

KF8325

July 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365162

JN4976

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365162

JU3231

January 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365162

JY1913

June 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

HW0586

February 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

HW0587

February 2021

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

JR7823

February 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

JR7824

February 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365170

JU7506

April 2022

May 30, 2021

IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/25 mg TABLETS

Pro Doc Ltd.

02365189

JS0731

February 2022

May 30, 2021

MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02392992

1805011398

August 2021

May 30, 2021

MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02393018

1805011402

August 2021

May 30, 2021

MINT- IRBESARTAN /HCTZ 300/25.0 mg TABLETS

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02393026

1805011576

August 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317079

617492

July 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317079

624634

January 2023

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317079

630661

May 2023

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

617466

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

617467

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

617468

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

620272

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

622195

December 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN 75 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02317060

624738

December 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

621822

July 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

621823

November 2021

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

625318

February 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

625902

January 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

629920

July 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

631052

October 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328526

632583

November 2022

May 30, 2021

pms-IRBESARTAN-HCTZ 300/25 mg TABLETS

Pharmascience Inc.

02328534

624235

June 2021

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406829

AB47146

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406829

AB47147

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406829

AB47148

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406829

AB57691

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406829

AB57688

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406829

AB57689

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406829

AB58827

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 150 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406829

3990655

November 2021

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB47144

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB47145

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB58305

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB58304

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB58312

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB58314

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB58828

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB57696

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB70496

June 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB70498

June 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

AB70499

June 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

3991358

November 2021

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 300 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406837

3991360

November 2021

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406810

AB47143

April 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406810

AB58473

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406810

AB58829

May 2023

May 30, 2021

RAN- IRBESARTAN Tablets 75 mg

Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

02406810

3994101

November 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN 150 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02328488

KC7216

July 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN 300 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02328496

KF8326

July 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JF5840

August 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JN4197

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JN4971

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JU3217

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JV2167

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JF8892

August 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 150/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337428

JN4191

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JA4033

February 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

HY7383

May 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JA4034

May 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JE2529

July 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JK7459

October 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JK7460

October 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JM3516

October 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JM3517

November 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JR7821

February 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JU7500

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JU7501

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JU7502

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JU7503

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JY0147

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JM4631

November 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337436

JZ2686

April 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JB0221

May 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JB0222

May 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JC4402

June 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JC4404

June 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JH2487

June 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JR7112

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JR7833

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JU3181

February 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JW9512

May 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JW9513

May 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

KC1750

August 2022

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JE1833

June 2021

May 30, 2021

Sandoz IRBESARTAN HCT 300/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02337444

JR8726

January 2022

May 30, 2021

Losartan

AURO-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403358

WB1019001-A

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

AURO-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403358

WB1019001-B

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

AURO-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403323

WB2519001-A

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

AURO-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403331

WB5019001-A

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

AURO-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Auro Pharma Inc.

02403331

WB5019001-B

14 August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN 25 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388863

KS3239

02/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 25 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388863

KV8086

06/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 25 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388863

LH0370

06/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 50 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388871

KS1007

02/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 50 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388871

KS8836

02/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 50 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388871

KY7469

06/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 50 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388871

LB2316

08/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 100 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388898

KS9031

02/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 100 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388898

KY5728

07/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN 100 MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02388898

LJ2274

08/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 50/12.5MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427648

KS7557

02/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 50/12.5MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427648

KX6499

06/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 50/12.5MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427648

LB3650

08/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 100/12.5MG  TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427656

KS9114

03/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 100/12.5MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427656

LB1656

08/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 100/12.5MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427656

LG7830

08/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 100/25MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427664

KS3078

02/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 100/25MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427664

KU3077

02/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN/HCT 100/25MG TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02427664

KZ7521

06/2022

September 16, 2021

LOSARTAN /TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0080620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN /TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0090620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN /TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2151119

November 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2101018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2020219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2030219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2040219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2090619

June 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2100919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2110919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2120919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2130919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2050420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2060420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2070817

August 2021

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2040218

February 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/100 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388812

2140919

September 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0050919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0060919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0070919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0080919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0080919A

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0101019

October 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0101019A

October 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0030120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/25 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388790

0040120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1121018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1131018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1130819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1140819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1150819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1160819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1180919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1070220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1080220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1090220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1100220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1110220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1060220

February 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1170919

September 2023

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1120620

June 2024

May 30, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1010419

April 2022

August 28, 2021

LOSARTAN/TABLET/50 mg

Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

02388804

1020419

April 2022

August 28, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313332

KF3703

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313332

KF3704

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313332

KR0055

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313332

KS3238

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313332

KV8085

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313332

KY3612

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  50 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313340

KF3629

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  50 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313340

KS1008

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  50 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313340

KS1009

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  50 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313340

KS8837

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  50 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313340

KT8356

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  50 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02313340

KY7473

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  50 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313340

KS1006

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  50 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313340

KY7472

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  100 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313359

KF3630

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  100 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313359

KR6172

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  100 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313359

KS7551

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  100 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313359

LA1962

2022-07-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  100 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313359

LD1621

2022-08-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  100 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313359

LJ2275

2022-08-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  100 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313359

KR6171

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN  100 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313359

LA0665

2022-07-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KF3705

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KF3706

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KR8908

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KS7564

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KX6497

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

LB3649

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KR7041

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KS5626

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KS5627

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 50/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313375

KX6500

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KF3628

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KS3893

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KT2043

2022-03-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KY9842

2022-07-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

LB1657

2022-07-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KF3714

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KS3889

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KS3890

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KT2044

2022-03-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/12.5 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02362449

KY9846

2022-07-31

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313383

KG4858

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313383

KU3078

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313383

KS3076

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313383

KZ7522

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313383

KG4859

2021-09-30

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313383

KS3077

2022-02-28

September 16, 2021

Sandoz LOSARTAN HCT 100/25 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc

02313383

KZ7520

2022-06-30

September 16, 2021

Teva-Losartan 100 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2050419

April 2022

August 28, 2021

Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1070917

September 2021

August 28, 2021

Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1020419

April 2022

August 28, 2021

Teva-Losartan 50 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1030419

April 2022

August 28, 2021

Teva-Losartan 25 mg tablets

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0040917

September 2021

August 28, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2010219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2010420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2020219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2020420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2030420

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2040219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2060419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2080619

June 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2080918

September 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2091018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2101018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2161119

November 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2171119

November 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2030218

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2070419

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2181119

November 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2191119

November 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 100 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357976

2140919

September 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0010219

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0020419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0030419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0031018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0040120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0040919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0050620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0050919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0060620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0070620

June 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0010120

January 2024

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 25 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02380838

0020120

January 2024

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1040120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1030120

January 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1040419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1050419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1060419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1070419

April 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1080918

September 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1090819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1090918

September 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1100819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1101018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1110819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1111018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1121018

October 2021

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1130819

August 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1180919

September 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1010120

January 2024

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1030218

February 2022

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1080419

April 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1120819

August 2023

May 30, 2021

TEVA-LOSARTAN 50 mg TABLETS

Teva Canada Ltd.

02357968

1141018

October 2022

May 30, 2021

Valsartan

Sandoz Valsartan 160 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356767

KT9598

March 2023

May 30, 2021

Sandoz Valsartan 320 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356775

KT8923

April 2023

May 30, 2021

Sandoz Valsartan 320 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356775

KV6185

March 2023

May 30, 2021

Sandoz Valsartan 80 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356759

KT7180

March 2023

May 30, 2021

Sandoz Valsartan 80 mg TABLETS

Sandoz Canada Inc.

02356759

KT9515

April 2023

May 30, 2021

VALSARTAN 160 mg TABLETS

Sanis Health Inc.

02366967

KT9597

March 2023

May 30, 2021

