Sep 12, 2022, 10:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that consumers can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Consumers are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Health Risk
|
Company
|
NPN or
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
Action Taken
|
Zero Tolerance
|
Contains undeclared
|
Beauty In
|
80098829
|
23-01-11
23-02-04
23-02-09
23-02-16
23-03-04
23-03-09
23-06-07
23-07-30
|
Jan 2023
Feb 2023
Feb 2023
Feb 2023
Mar 2023
Mar 2023
June 2023
July 2023
|
Product recalled by
Product licence suspended
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Également disponible en français, Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
