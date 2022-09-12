OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that consumers can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Consumers are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Health Risk Company NPN or

DIN Lot

Number Expiry

Date Action Taken Zero Tolerance

Plus Sanitizer Contains undeclared

impurity, benzene,

at elevated levels Beauty In

Bulk 80098829 23-01-11 23-02-04 23-02-09 23-02-16 23-03-04 23-03-09 23-06-07 23-07-30 Jan 2023 Feb 2023 Feb 2023 Feb 2023 Mar 2023 Mar 2023 June 2023 July 2023 Product recalled by

company



Product licence suspended

by Health Canada

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Également disponible en français, Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]