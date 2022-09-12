Advisory - Health Canada warns about hand sanitizers that may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

Sep 12, 2022, 10:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that consumers can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Consumers are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Health Risk

Company

NPN or
DIN

Lot
Number

Expiry
Date

Action Taken

Zero Tolerance
Plus Sanitizer

Contains undeclared
impurity, benzene,
at elevated levels

Beauty In
Bulk

80098829

23-01-11

23-02-04

23-02-09

23-02-16

23-03-04

23-03-09

23-06-07

23-07-30

Jan 2023

Feb 2023

Feb 2023

Feb 2023

Mar 2023

Mar 2023

June 2023

July 2023

Product recalled by
company

Product licence suspended
by Health Canada

