Advisory - Health Canada seized unauthorized workout and sexual enhancement products from stores in Bolton and Lindsay, ON, because they may pose serious health risks Français
Jul 26, 2022, 16:36 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
MyoBlox Skywalk Peach
|
Product tested by Health
|
Amped Nutrition
|
Seized from the retail
|
MyoBlox Skywalk Purple
|
Product tested by Health
|
Amped Nutrition
|
Seized from the retail
|
MyoBlox Skywalk Red
|
Product tested by Health
|
Amped Nutrition
|
Seized from the retail
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Esso Gas Station
|
Seized from the retail
|
Super Panther 500k
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Esso Gas Station
|
Seized from the retail
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article