Health Canada

July 26, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

MyoBlox Skywalk Peach
Rings
Workout supplement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
levodopa

Amped Nutrition
314 Queen St S.
Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail
location

MyoBlox Skywalk Purple
Haze
Workout supplement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
levodopa

Amped Nutrition
314 Queen St S.
Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail
location

MyoBlox Skywalk Red
Wave
Workout supplement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
levodopa

Amped Nutrition
314 Queen St S.
Bolton, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and yohimbe

Esso Gas Station
89 Lindsay Street S.
Lindsay, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Super Panther 500k
Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Esso Gas Station
89 Lindsay Street S.
Lindsay, ON

Seized from the retail
location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

