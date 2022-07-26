OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken MyoBlox Skywalk Peach

Rings

Workout supplement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

levodopa Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON Seized from the retail

location MyoBlox Skywalk Purple

Haze

Workout supplement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

levodopa Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON Seized from the retail

location MyoBlox Skywalk Red

Wave

Workout supplement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

levodopa Amped Nutrition

314 Queen St S.

Bolton, ON Seized from the retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

and yohimbe Esso Gas Station

89 Lindsay Street S.

Lindsay, ON Seized from the retail

location Super Panther 500k

Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Esso Gas Station

89 Lindsay Street S.

Lindsay, ON Seized from the retail

location

Également disponible en français

