HALIFAX, NS, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time). The Meeting will be held in virtual format only via live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CHR2024.

Shareholders of record on May 2, 2024, or their duly appointed proxyholders, will have equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location. The Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") and the Virtual Meeting Shareholder Guide contain information on how to participate in the Meeting, including how to submit questions both before and during the Meeting. A recording of the Meeting will be available beginning approximately 24 hours after the Meeting on Chorus' website.

Chorus has adopted notice-and-access to deliver its Meeting materials, including the Circular, to shareholders. The Circular is available on Chorus' website, at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/CHR and under Chorus' profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of the Circular.

