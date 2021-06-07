HALIFAX, NS, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Atlantic Time).

Shareholders of record on May 5, 2021 or their duly appointed proxyholders will have equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location. The webcast will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CHR2021.

Proxyholders must be appointed in accordance with the instructions set out within Chorus' Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") no later than 11:00 a.m. (Atlantic time) on June 17, 2021.

Please refer to Chorus' Circular for information on how to participate in the Meeting. Chorus has adopted the notice-and-access method of delivering the Circular for the Meeting. This means that the Circular is posted online at www.chorusaviation.com, on www.meetingdocuments.com/ASTca/CHR and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A recording will be available beginning approximately 24 hours after the Meeting at www.chorusaviation.com.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Senior Debentures, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures, and 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', and 'CHR.DB.B', respectively.

For more information, visit www.chorusaviation.com.

Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]

