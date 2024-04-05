HALIFAX, NS, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will present the company's first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Details are as follows:

Q1 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present first quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024



Time: 10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET



By telephone: To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/43KwZ0J to receive an instant automated call back.





You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator at 1-888-664-6392. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call via this method.



By audio webcast: https://app.webinar.net/N8kXnV73q21



Replay: Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-888-390-0541 toll free, passcode 126041 # (pound key), until midnight ET May 14, 2024.

