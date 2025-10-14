TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 2, 2025, Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) (CTC or the Company) identified a data breach involving customer information in an e-commerce database. The unauthorized activity was limited to that database, which did not include Canadian Tire Bank information or Triangle Rewards loyalty data. CTC has resolved the vulnerability and is working with external experts to enhance related protections. There was no impact on in-store transactions, and all e-commerce systems are operational.

The database contained basic personal information for customers who have an e-commerce account with one or more of Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark's/L'Équipeur and Party City. This included name, address, email, and year of birth. It also included encrypted passwords and, in some cases, truncated (i.e. incomplete) credit card numbers, none of which can be used for account access, transactions or purchases.

In the case of fewer than 150,000 accounts, the data included date of birth. Consistent with customary regulatory compliance, CTC has identified these individual account holders and will contact them in the coming days to provide notification and offer credit monitoring. CTC has reported this matter to applicable privacy regulators.

Customers seeking more information can visit https://corp.canadiantire.ca/English/media/cyber-incident.

In an environment of escalating industrywide cyber threats, CTC has prioritized data security and customer trust. The Company has invested significantly to maintain and enhance cybersecurity capabilities and infrastructure, adding advanced protection, monitoring systems and data-segmentation controls that have helped secure the most sensitive customer information.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Since that time, CTC has built an expansive national retail presence that includes Canadian Tire, Party City, PartSource, Mark's, SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, and Pro Hockey Life. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program, providing valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

CTC Media Contact

Media: Stephanie Nadalin, (647) 271-7343, [email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited