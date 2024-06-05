MONTREAL, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian racing driver Lance Stroll is back in Montreal for his big hometown race this weekend but before he hits the track, he'll be making a unique Tims Run with a Tim Hortons-branded race car.

Join us on Wednesday, June 5 at 12 p.m. to catch Stroll making a one-of-a-kind Tims Run for some new Tims Flatbread Pizzas while driving a Tim Hortons-branded race car through the drive-thru.

As part of a partnership with Tim Hortons coinciding with his hometown race, Stroll will also have the Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza logo on his helmet throughout the weekend's events.

Following his Tims Run, Stroll will be available to speak to the media about his history of visiting Tims while growing up in Montreal and his thoughts going into the race weekend.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 5

11:45 a.m. – Setup for media opportunity

12 p.m. – Lance Stroll goes through the drive-thru in his Tim Hortons race car

12:15 p.m. – Media scrum with Lance Stroll



WHERE: Tim Hortons restaurant near Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

Please email [email protected] to RSVP and receive the event location.



About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons