Advisory - Canadian Microbial Leaders Available to Comment on Solution for COVID-19 Wastewater and Environmental Monitoring, and Need for Holistic Testing Solutions

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - With much of the COVID-19 response to date focusing on human-to-human transmission of the virus, the importance of environmental monitoring remains largely unaddressed. In order to implement a holistic monitoring system for facilities and people, the world must turn its attention to wastewater as a surveillance testing system for detecting the presence of the novel coronavirus. This will allow for non-invasive insights into larger populations to better understand population health and resources needed for additional testing. With businesses and schools reopening this month across the country, understanding and monitoring the environment has never been more crucial for containing the spread of COVID-19.

LuminUltra, a Canada-based biotechnology front-runner has been testing wastewater for the presence of pathogens and microbes for over 20 years. In May 2020, LuminUltra launched its GeneCount Environmental Monitoring Solutions – an on-site environmental monitoring system that detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on surfaces, in the air, or in wastewater. This portable monitoring system includes the testing supplies and qPCR device needed to detect the presence of the virus. This enables a wide range of industries including schools, hospitality providers, healthcare services and manufacturing facilities to accurately verify disinfection protocols, as well as pinpoint potential asymptomatic and presymptomatic carriers on-site, within two hours – without needing to send samples to a lab.

LuminUltra has been recognized nationally and internationally for their research and innovation in wastewater, and their wastewater testing solutions have been relied upon by major Canadian cities including Calgary, Ottawa and Toronto.

What: Interview opportunities with LuminUltra President and CEO Pat Whalen, and/or Director of Product Applications Dr. Jordan Schmidt to discuss the need for widespread environmental testing, and LuminUltra's solutions

When and Where: Over the coming weeks, LuminUltra Leaders are available for comment or interview via phone or videoconference

Who: Pat Whalen, President and CEO of LuminUltra, has been at the helm of all of the major innovation and development of wastewater testing solutions to identify the presence of pathogens and microbes in sewage. Whalen is able to discuss wastewater testing protocols, LuminUltra's testing solutions and background science behind environmental testing.

Dr. Jordan Schmidt, Director of Product Applications, has worked in the water and wastewater industry for more than 10 years and holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Dalhousie University. Dr. Schmidt is able to discuss the science behind wastewater testing, as well as ongoing research in partnership with Dalhousie University.

About LuminUltra:

Founded in 1995, LuminUltra is a biological diagnostic testing company headquartered in Canada with operations in 6 countries. It is widely recognized globally as a leader in developing tests and reagents for environmental, industrial, and diagnostic monitoring and is a key supplier of COVID-19 clinical testing reagents to the Government of Canada. Customers in over 80 countries trust LuminUltra's technology, production reliability and history of customer service excellence to deliver their essential services in a safe-state. To learn more, visit luminultra.com/clinical

SOURCE LuminUltra

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Stutt, Director of Communications and Marketing, [email protected] / +1-250-609-0215