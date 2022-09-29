AdvisorFlow Partners with Equisoft to Steamline Advisor-Client Relationships

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Vancouver-based financial technology company AdvisorFlow has announced an integration with Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions to the financial industry. By integrating AdvisorFlow with Equisoft/connect, Equisoft is leading the way towards an open API software framework for financial services in Canada. Advisors can now automate and accelerate client data collection during the first mile of customer discovery. Their CRM and financial planning software will be instantly populated with the critical information advisors need to better serve their clients, and convert their portfolios.

"Our goal is to equip advisors and advisory firms with the digital tools they need to run streamlined, compliant practices," says Brandon Chapman, CEO and Founder at AdvisorFlow. "By integrating the digital platforms that make up the financial planning process, we intend to eliminate data silos, reduce workloads, and help advisors make more informed, data-driven decisions in a much more timely fashion for their clients. It makes financial planning more accessible than ever, allowing prominent firms like Equisoft to create deeper client relationships than ever before. The end result is a paperless digital user experience with a trusted advisor on the other end of the software."

The partnership allows both AdvisorFlow and Equisoft to further automate data collection, and remove the need for manual and often paper-based workflows. Combining AdvisorFlow and Equisoft/connect will eliminate inefficiencies across the entire customer journey.

"At Equisoft, our objective is to make the lives of financial advisors easier. As we continue to grow our vast network of partners we achieve this objective by further automating data flows, reducing manual work, and providing advisors with the tools they need to succeed in delivering a digitalized experience to their clients," says Francois Levasseur, Vice President Global Alliances & Acquisitions at Equisoft. "The integration with AdvisorFlow will eliminate data entry redundancies, empowering advisors to focus on what matters most to them— their clients."

Historically, financial advisors and their staff spend as much as 30% of their time collecting data before they can even begin to prepare wealth management solutions for their clients. The newly enhanced AdvisorFlow platform automates the initial stage of data collection which frees advisors from cumbersome and time-consuming manual work, allowing them to focus on building personalized wealth management and insurance solutions for their clients.

About Advisor Flow

AdvisorFlow was established in 2020 to support Canadian financial advisors with onboarding clients digitally. During the pandemic, financial advisors recognized that AdvisorFlow was a clear improvement to their previous outdated data collection methods, streamlining the first mile of their client discovery. Market leading agencies have begun offering whitelabled versions of the product to their workforce to streamline activity among their advisor channels. For more information on our mission or product please visit www.advisorflow.ca .

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

