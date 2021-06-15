Advisor Flow Partners with Flinks to Unlock the Power of Digital Onboarding for Independent Financial Advisors

Advisor Flow's platform already provides powerful client onboarding features. Its onboarding questionnaire helps new clients get started with the right advisors in under 10 minutes.

By pairing Flinks' data connectivity to its platform, Advisor Flow complements these features with the ability to collect transactional and account data instantly, through secure digital channels and with clients' consent. Data points can be pulled from over 100 financial institutions directly into a client's financial overview. As a result, advisors can satisfy the onboarding requirements faster, and focus on building personalized plans based on an accurate and complete picture of their clients' finances.

Advisor Flow is evaluating integrations with a number of leading financial planning and CRM tools to further streamline the financial planning process, committing to their vision of an integrated, digital financial planning process.

"I have been successfully using Advisor Flow for the onboarding questionnaire and financial overview information collection. The integration with Flinks makes that process much smoother for clients. Thinking down the road as we continually update a client's financial position, the integration will continue to reduce friction and enhance the experience". Darren Milne, Principal of Westerly Wealth & Insurance Advisors.

"We're thrilled to give advisors the tools they need to stay one step ahead of their competition, by creating the smoothest client onboarding experience possible", shares Brandon Chapman, Founder of Advisor Flow "Ultimately, our aim is to help more Canadians benefit from the personalized approach and coaching of an independent financial advisor, without the need to go to a physical office".

"With this partnership, Advisor Flow makes open finance accessible to any independent financial advisor, with concrete positive impacts for themselves and their clients," says Brock Leong, Director of Global Partnerships at Flinks. This is a strong signal that digitization isn't just for tech startups."

About Advisor Flow

Advisor Flow was established in 2020 to support Canadian financial advisors with onboarding clients digitally. During the pandemic, financial advisors have flocked to the platform looking for ways to streamline their client onboarding process. Market leading agencies have begun offering whitelabled version of the product to their workforce to streamline activity among their advisor channels. For more information on our mission or product please visit www.advisorflow.ca .

About Flinks

Flinks is the financial data layer powering the internet. Trusted by millions of individuals accessing financial services at world-class companies, Flinks enables businesses to connect to their customers' financial accounts, enrich this data, and utilize it to deliver better digital products. Serving innovators in lending, fintech, digital banking, asset management and insurance, Flinks is quickly becoming a global leader in financial data connectivity and analytics. To learn more, visit flinks.com .

SOURCE Advisor Flow

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

https://advisorflow.ca/

