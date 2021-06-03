Adventures by Disney Introduces New England Vacation and Expands Private Adventure Destinations in 2022

Wide-ranging collection of guided land adventures across six continents round out 2022 lineup of family vacation experiences

GLENDALE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Starting May 2022, families will venture to one of America's most scenic destinations with Adventures by Disney to explore the magnificent sights and world-famous flavors of New England. The brand-new guided vacation to Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine offers families the chance to discover the historical charm and unique culture of this celebrated region.

Also in 2022, travelers will have yet another way to experience some of the world's most sought-after destinations as Adventures by Disney adds six more itineraries to its roster of Private Adventures. Led by a Private Adventure Guide, these trips are designed for a smaller group of travelers and offer flexible booking dates.

Bookings for both the new Adventures by Disney New England vacation and added Private Adventures open to the public on June 11. More details on all 2022 Adventures by Disney vacations can be found on AdventuresByDisney.com.

Step Back in Time in New England

Known for its quaint seaside villages, historic cities, breathtaking landscapes and incredible food, New England has always been a popular vacation getaway. As travelers journey on this Adventures by Disney itinerary through the shores of Lake Champlain in Burlington and nearby Stowe, Vermont, the White Mountains of New Hampshire and Bar Harbor, Maine, they will discover all of this and more, connecting with the people and culture of the region. With bike rides through Burlington, carriage tours through Acadia National Park, lobster feasts in Bar Harbor and tours of covered bridges in Vermont, families will experience life as a New Englander and get a glimpse of all that makes this part of the U.S. so captivating.

Highlights of the eight-day, seven-night New England adventure include:

A morning of exploration at the Shelburne Museum , where families will work with a 19th-century printing press, visit the Locomotive 220 — which pulled trains carrying U.S. presidents Calvin Coolidge , Herbert Hoover , Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower — and ride a vintage carousel. Shelburne Museum is also renowned for its famed Folk Art collection.

, where families will work with a 19th-century printing press, visit the Locomotive 220 — which pulled trains carrying U.S. presidents , , and — and ride a vintage carousel. Shelburne Museum is also renowned for its famed Folk Art collection. A stay at the historical Trapp Family Lodge , the former home of Maria and Baron von Trapp . There, guests will learn the story of how the famous von Trapp family left their home in the hills of Austria and settled in the picturesque hills of Vermont .

, the former home of Maria and Baron . There, guests will learn the story of how the famous von Trapp family left their home in the hills of and settled in the picturesque hills of . An afternoon cruise along Lake Champlain on Vermont's largest cruise ship and floating restaurant . Families will enjoy lunch and a narrated adventure aboard the Spirit of Ethan Allen .

. Families will enjoy lunch and a narrated adventure aboard the Spirit of . Active adventures in the skies , as guests take part in zip-tour, tree-top and sky bridge experiences in Stowe .

, as guests take part in zip-tour, tree-top and sky bridge experiences in . A leisurely bike ride , with stops at Oakledge Park, the Burlington Earth Clock and North Beach. Families will also experience Burlington's vibrant downtown area.

, with stops at Oakledge Park, the Burlington Earth Clock and North Beach. Families will also experience vibrant downtown area. Coastal explorations of Bar Harbor with a sailing aboard a two-mast schooner and a kayaking tour along the scenic shoreline.

with a sailing aboard a two-mast schooner and a kayaking tour along the scenic shoreline. Journeys through Acadia National Park with horse-drawn carriage rides along the park's historic roads and a coach tour of the spectacular vistas of Sand Beach , Otter Point, Jordan Pond , Thunder Hole and Cadillac Mountain .

with horse-drawn carriage rides along the park's historic roads and a coach tour of the spectacular vistas of , Otter Point, , Thunder Hole and . A sampling of authentic New England cuisine, including a lobster and clam bake dinner with views overlooking the waterfront in Bar Harbor , a serving of traditional popovers and tea at Jordan Pond House in Acadia National Park and fresh farm-to-table dining at Clemmons Family Farm in Vermont .

Adventures by Disney will offer 10 New England departures between May and October 2022, four of which are reserved for adult guests. Three of the adult-exclusive departures are scheduled during prime leaf-peeping season, the time of year when many travelers venture to New England to see the fall foliage.

A New Way to Travel the World in 2022 and Beyond

Adventures by Disney is more than doubling its recently introduced Private Adventures vacation portfolio, offering families even more flexibility and ways to visit some of the world's must-see places. Newly introduced Private Adventures include Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia; England and France; New Zealand; Australia; South Africa; and Ireland.

Offering the signature storytelling and Disney service of an Adventures by Disney guided adventure, Private Adventures provide families and friends with the convenience of traveling with their preferred party of up to 12 guests. Booking dates are flexible, pending the seasonality of certain destinations, and unlike guided group tour experiences, there is no minimum travel age with the exception of Peru and South Africa (ages 6 and above).

The 11 Private Adventures will feature many of the highlights from Adventures by Disney guided group tours, combined with unique experiences designed for a smaller group of travelers, such as a guided tour of Te Puia geothermal park in New Zealand, a full-day sailing excursion along the outer reef in Australia or a privately guided tour of Robben Island in South Africa.

With exceptional service, storytelling and authentic cultural experiences, all Adventures by Disney vacations are designed to appeal to the interests and needs of the entire family, allowing parents, grandparents and young adventurers to discover the world together.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit AdventuresByDisney.com, call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent.

ABOUT ADVENTURES BY DISNEY

Adventures by Disney provides immersive, hassle-free group guided vacation experiences to destinations on all seven continents. Families traveling with Adventures by Disney receive exceptional service while taking part in extraordinary experiences at locations including the South African plains, the grand cities of Europe, Costa Rica's rich rainforest, the ruins of Pompeii and Machu Picchu, Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the Great Wall of China, Antarctica's awe-inspiring sites and some of America's most iconic destinations.

Adventures by Disney has been recognized by numerous travel organizations for its excellence in family tourism. Adventures by Disney was honored in Cruise Critic's annual Editors' Picks awards as the Best River Cruise Line for Families in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. It has also garnered many other awards of excellence over the past decade.

Offering Disney-trained Adventure Guides on each trip, engaging activities, VIP experiences and personal touches throughout, Adventures by Disney vacations are crafted to excite and delight everyone. Visit AdventuresByDisney.com to learn more.

