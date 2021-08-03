Adventurer Couple Score Canada's Best Summer Job!

Santos and Younger will visit 20 of Hipcamp's best camping and glamping sites across BC, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

"Andrew and Brodie represent the best of modern Canadian adventurers - they're natural storytellers living out their shared value of sustainability in some truly compelling ways," said Tegh Singh-Bedi, Hipcamp's Canadian general manager. "Our goal from the beginning was to find the right person or couple to vicariously and viscerally showcase some of Hipcamp's most beautiful Canadian stays. We're certain that Andrew and Brodie will produce amazing content to highlight the best of what our country has to offer."

Santos and Younger's cross-Canada adventure will run from Aug. 9 to Sept. 16, 2021. During their 40-day journey, they'll visit 20 of Hipcamp's best camping and glamping sites across BC, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, creating vlogs and other content along the way.

They'll also speak to local and national media about their ongoing road trip and the amazing outdoor stays Hipcamp offers in every Canadian province.

She says:

"I want to encourage Canadians to boldly chase new opportunities and let their passions take them on a journey," said Younger. "I've been in a transitional period over the past few months and winning Canada's Best Summer Job tells me that I'm on the right path."

He says:

"This is an incredible opportunity to do what I love with my partner - all while inspiring others to find themselves outside," said Santos. "I'm most excited about the various landscapes, new experiences, and meeting Hipcamp Hosts and locals along the way."

Santos and Younger share a dream of creating an 'earthship home' (a fully sustainable home built of natural or repurposed resources) and hope to eventually list the property to Hipcamp so others can enjoy it too.

Link to Andrew and Brodie's Best Summer Job Video Submission:

https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com/entries/195978271



The Route:

Santos and Younger's trip will include the following stays:



*Subject to change/substitution



What's Next?



Andrew and Brodie will receive a prize of $20,000 CAD, along with a stipend for food and travel expenses and embark on their travel adventure.

Updated schedule:

August 2 ● The winners of Canada's Best Summer Job announced ● Santos and Younger to engage in national media interviews August 9 -

September 16 ● Santos and Younger to start delivering regular vlog/blog content from campsites

● Winners will engage in local media interviews

Additional photos of Andrew and Brodie:

https://www.shorturl.at/huzAV

