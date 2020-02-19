Adventure Starts at the Outdoor Adventure Show, February 21-23 at the International Centre

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's Largest Outdoor Adventure Show, presented by G Adventures, returns to the International Centre, Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23, 2020. This thrilling three-day event offers a large selection of exhibits and interactive features that will help you get excited and ready for your next adrenalin filled adventure. The show is a must attend for the passionate outdoor adventurer who is ready to start planning and get outside!

Special Guest appearance by Survivorman, Les Stroud !





! Get amazing pre-season deals from over 300 exhibitors featuring everything for the outdoors from camping on land to paddling remote bodies of water.





Be inspired by spectacular presentations and hear from seasoned adventure travelers as they share their incredible stories of the thrill of adventure travel in the International Travel Theatre.





Bring the kids and have them take part in the Junior Outdoor Adventurers Program. This scavenger hunt through the show offers kids a chance to win great prizes while learning all about the great outdoors.





Expert paddlers share their best routes and help you plan for your next portage. Improve your paddling techniques and learn best practices to keep you and your family safe while canoeing and kayaking on the Adventures in Paddling Stage presented by SPOT.





Watch the pros take on interactive canoe, kayak and stand-up paddleboard demos in the Demo Pool in Paddlers Paradise.





Stretch and climb your way to the top of our Rock Wall.





Representatives from around the world share the secrets for the best places to visit for food, culture and outdoor pursuits. Get inside information that you can't get anywhere else to plan your next memorable trip.

Be inspired by Special Guest Appearances including:

Come hear a captivating and entertaining talk with Les Stroud , musician and star of the hit TV series Survivorman . Les anchors his tales on his life experiences and pulls from them lessons of building a career and striving towards success while overcoming obstacles.

, musician and star of the hit TV series . Les anchors his tales on his life experiences and pulls from them lessons of building a career and striving towards success while overcoming obstacles. Noah Booth and Alex Traynor of Northern Scavenger will give a talk about their 35-day canoe expedition across Labrador along with Chris Giard and Dave Greene . The team traveled through 3 different eco-systems including sub-arctic tundra, crossed 3 regional Heights-of-Land and made them the first modern-day explorers to connect Menihek to Nain . They are currently working on a documentary and film series from this expedition which will be released this month.

of will give a talk about their 35-day canoe expedition across along with and . The team traveled through 3 different eco-systems including sub-arctic tundra, crossed 3 regional Heights-of-Land and made them the first modern-day explorers to connect Menihek to . They are currently working on a documentary and film series from this expedition which will be released this month. Kevin Callan author of fifteen books, including the bestselling " The Happy Camper " and the incredibly popular series of paddling guides.

author of fifteen books, including the bestselling " " and the incredibly popular series of paddling guides. Christina Scheuermann is a blogger, youtuber and outdoor enthusiast who has been sharing her adventures and inspiring others since 2015. She started backcountry camping in 2002 and fell in love and currently camps year-round. Now, with more experience and confidence, she ventures into some remote and challenging locations in the Temagami region, alone, and can't wait to share them with you!

is a blogger, youtuber and outdoor enthusiast who has been sharing her adventures and inspiring others since 2015. She started backcountry camping in 2002 and fell in love and currently camps year-round. Now, with more experience and confidence, she ventures into some remote and challenging locations in the region, alone, and can't wait to share them with you! Sean Rowley , host of Paddling Adventures Radio grew up as far north as James Bay and as far west as the Rocky Mountains and the Prairies. Combining his love of canoes, camping, and photography, Sean has been canoe tripping for over 25 years. Testing new gear and learning new skills is part of what Sean enjoys most about getting out on the water and into the back country.

See it! Live it! Do it! At the Outdoor Adventure Show, presented by G Adventures, takes place Friday, February 21st through until Sunday, February 23rd 2020 at the International Centre, Hall 5, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga. For more information, admission and a schedule of over 100 awe inspiring travel presentations, please visit www.OutdoorAdventureShow.ca.

Show Hours:

Friday, February 21, 2020, 10am - 7pm

Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10am - 6pm

Sunday, February 23, 2020, 10am - 5pm

Show Sponsors Include:

Presenting Sponsor: G Adventures

Adventures in Paddling Stage Sponsor: SPOT/Globalstar Canada Satellite Co.

The Outdoor Adventure Show is produced by National Event Management. With over 40 years of show experience, National Event Management produces the largest & best-attended consumer events in North America. For more information about National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

