Adventure Starts at the Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show, February 29 - March 1 at the Vancouver Convention Centre!

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -Western Canada's Largest Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show, presented by G Adventures, returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre, Saturday, February 29 to Sunday, March 1, 2020. This thrilling two-day event offers a large selection of exhibits and interactive features that will help you get excited and ready for your next adrenalin filled adventure. The show is a must attend for the passionate traveler and outdoor adventurer who is ready to start planning their next dream trip!

Special Guest appearance by Survivorman, Les Stroud !





! Get amazing pre-season deals from over 200 exhibitors featuring everything for the outdoors from camping on land to paddling remote bodies of water.





Be inspired by spectacular presentations and hear from seasoned adventure travelers as they share their incredible stories of the thrill of adventure travel in the International Travel Theatre.





Kids can get up close and personal with birds of prey at the Show! Plus have them take part in the Junior Outdoor Adventurers Program. This scavenger hunt through the show offers kids a chance to win great prizes while learning all about the great outdoors.





Explore Canada like never before by attending special presentations on the

Best of Canada Adventures Stage presented by SPOT and learn about an authentic travel experience.





like never before by attending special presentations on the Best of Canada Adventures Stage presented by SPOT and learn about an authentic travel experience. Stretch and climb your way to the top of our Rock Wall.





Representatives from around the world share the secrets for the best places to visit for food, culture and outdoor pursuits. Get inside information that you can't get anywhere else to plan your next memorable trip.

Be inspired by Special Guest Appearances including:

Come hear a captivating and entertaining talk with Les Stroud , musician and star of the hit TV series Survivorman . Les anchors his tales on his life experiences and pulls from them lessons of building a career and striving towards success while overcoming obstacles.

, musician and star of the hit TV series . Les anchors his tales on his life experiences and pulls from them lessons of building a career and striving towards success while overcoming obstacles. See award-winning photographer & videographer Emmett Sparling live at the International Travel Theatre. Emmett is coming to the event to discuss how he became a social media influencer with over 615,000 followers on Instagaram.

live at the International Travel Theatre. Emmett is coming to the event to discuss how he became a social media influencer with over 615,000 followers on Instagaram. Join Dr. Sonya Richmond , a member of the renowned Explorer's Club and an avid outdoors person, who along with her trekking partner and photographer Sean Morton have hiked around the world in the past decade.

, a member of the renowned Explorer's Club and an avid outdoors person, who along with her trekking partner and photographer have hiked around the world in the past decade. Daniel Fox is a solo wilderness explorer, photographer, Lexus Ambassador, & Fujifilm X-Photographer. He is the author of FEEL THE WILD, an intimate and powerful story about Nature and our relationship with it, told through stunning photography and thought-provoking writing. Fox is also the founder of WILD.ECO, a non-profit youth organization with a mission to foster resilient, empowered, adaptable, curious, and empathetic students of life, using Nature as a framework for personal transformation.

See it! Live it! Do it! At the Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show, presented by G Adventures, takes place Saturday, February 29th through Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at the Vancouver Centre, East Building, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0C3. For more information, admission and a schedule of over 40 awe inspiring travel presentations, please visit www.OutdoorAdventureShow.ca.

Show Hours:

Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10am - 6pm

Sunday, March 1, 2020, 10am - 5pm

Show Sponsors Include:

Presenting Sponsor: G Adventures

Best of Canada Adventures Stage Sponsor: SPOT/Globalstar Canada Satellite Co.

The Outdoor Adventure Show is produced by National Event Management. With over 40 years of show experience, National Event Management produces the largest & best-attended consumer events in North America. For more information about National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

SOURCE The Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show

For further information: Lisa Spodek, Director of Marketing, [email protected], 905-477-2677 ext. 225, www.outdooradventureshow.ca