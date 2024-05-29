Advantex Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Continuing year to date improvements in revenues but flat results reflecting difficult operating environment

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Advantex successfully pushed double digit increase in three and nine month revenues with flat selling, general & administrative costs.

The gross profit from the secondary activity – reseller of aeroplan points as a partner of Aeroplan Inc. – continued its sustained growth. However, Advantex faced headwinds in its core activity in the shape of increase in delinquencies on its Merchant Cash Advance receivables during the third quarter. This hurt the third quarter operational performance although on YTD third basis Advantex performed better compared to corresponding period in the previous year. While Advantex believes its credit processes are robust, the current difficult economic environment driven by high interest rates and inflation is creating financial difficulties in the small independent business world and this is Advantex's market. Advantex is continuously updating, as required, its credit policies.

Advantex raised gross proceeds of $300,000 in February 2024 to support the growth of its core activity. The higher than expected delinquencies was a setback to the expected positive outcome from use of the portion of additional capital earmarked to expand MCA program.

Compared to corresponding periods in the previous year Advantex carries a higher debt load to support re-build of its business and for general corporate purposes, and this is a reason for increase in interest costs in the third quarter and YTD third quarter compared to corresponding periods in the previous year. This debt consists of fixed coupon non-convertible debentures which provide general working capital and a line of credit which carries a floating interest rate - a base rate plus prime rate - and which is used exclusively for growth of the core activity. Prime rate during current periods was 7.20% compared to 4.20% (July 2022) which increased to 6.70% by January 2023 and 7.20% by July 2023. The adverse effect of increase in prime rate was offset by reduction in the base rate from September 2023 (to 8.00% from 8.80%).

Despite the difficult circumstances Advantex managed a healthy turnaround of $333,309 in YTD third quarter in its Earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest. $199,494 earnings current year compared to loss of $133,815 for the corresponding period in the previous year. As well a flat loss from operations prior to non cash expenses. YTD third quarter current loss of $1,227,274 compared to loss of $1,186,391 for the corresponding period in the previous year. Increase in non-cash expenses is primarily on account of accretion charges which reflect outcome of prescribed accounting connected to the non-convertible debentures.

About Advantex

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023



$ $ Assets





Current assets





Cash

$ 113,497 $ 340,427 Accounts receivable

77,104 84,917 Transaction credits 5 5,265,114 5,641,940 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,416 1,416



$ 5,457,131 $ 6,068,700







Total assets

$ 5,457,131 $ 6,068,700







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Loan payable 6 $ 5,685,959 $ 5,992,287 Loan 16 60,750 60,000 9% & 12% non-convertible debentures payable-Current portion of interest payable 7 & 8 1,012,641 420,211 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,102,037 3,170,488



$ 9,861,387 $ 9,642,986







Non-current liabilities





9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 $ 9,689,791 $ 8,765,806 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 545,309 278,136 Deferred fair value adjustment on 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 110,132 91,993



$ 10,345,232 $ 9,135,935







Total liabilities

$ 20,206,619 $ 18,778,921







Shareholders' deficiency





Share capital 9 $ 24,530,555 $ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,901,617 7,901,617 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383) (47,383) Deficit

(47,134,277) (45,095,010) Total deficiency

$ (14,749,488) $ (12,710,221)







Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 5,457,131 $ 6,068,700







Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Approved by the Board





Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(expressed in Canadian dollars)





3 months ended March 31 9 months ended March 31

Note 2024 2023 2024 2023



$ $ $ $











Revenues 15







Marketing activities

$ 206,536 $ 157,794 $ 711,251 $ 528,267 Interest income

554,225 372,415 1,661,670 1,024,330



$ 760,761 $ 530,209 $ 2,372,921 $ 1,552,597 Direct expenses 14/15 541,211 120,391 894,283 386,774



219,550 409,818 1,478,638 1,165,823 Operating expenses









Selling and marketing 14/15 138,455 149,943 428,362 425,079 General and administrative 14/15 274,378 288,643 850,782 874,559 Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(193,283) (28,768) 199,494 (133,815)











Stated interest expense









Loan payable 6 227,260 185,330 691,218 405,153 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 245,268 243,138 695,800 647,423 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 15,000 - 39,000 - Loan 16 750 - 750 - Interest - Lease

- - - 180 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring

bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non-

convertible debentures payable 7 275,734 246,544 804,497 676,144 Non-cash interest expense - amortization of transaction costs

related to 12% non-convertible debentures 8 3,239 - 7,496 - Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12%

non-convertible debentures payable 8 11,909 - 30,211 - Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain related

to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 (11,909) - (30,211) - Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (960,534) $ (703,780) $ (2,039,267) $ (1,862,715)











(Loss) per share









Basic and Diluted

$ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.01)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements







Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference shares Common shares Contributed surplus Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss Deficit Total

$ $ $ $ $ $



























Balance at July 1, 2022 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,742,802 $ (47,383) $ (42,567,857) $ (10,341,883) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (1,862,715) (1,862,715) Issuance of 9% non-convertible debentures payable (note 7) - - 158,815 - - 158,815 Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,901,617 $ (47,383) $ (44,430,572) $ (12,045,783)













Balance at July 1, 2023 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,901,617 $ (47,383) $ (45,095,010) $ (12,710,221) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) - - - - (2,039,267) (2,039,267) Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 3,815 $ 24,526,740 $ 7,901,617 $ (47,383) $ (47,134,277) $ (14,749,488)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2024 2023



$ $ Operational activities





Net (loss) for the period

$ (2,039,267) $ (1,862,715) Adjustments for:





Accrued and unpaid 9% non-convertible debentures payable interest - current and non-current payable 7 695,800 647,423 Accrued and unpaid 12% non-convertible debentures payable interest - current payable 8 39,000 - Accrued and unpaid loan interest 16 750 - Interest - Lease

- 180 Accretion charge - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 699,370 592,469 Restructuring bonus - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 84,912 66,912 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 20,215 16,763 Amortization of transaction costs - 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 7,496 - Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 30,211 - Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 (30,211) -



(491,724) (538,968)







Changes in items of working capital





Accounts receivable

7,813 44,106 Transaction credits

376,826 (1,263,228) Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

- 40,172 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(68,451) 136,211



316,188 (1,042,739) Net cash (used) - operating activities

$ (175,536) $ (1,581,707)







Financing activities





Gross proceeds - 9% non-convertible debentures payable

- 600,000 Transaction costs - 9% non-convertible debentures payable

- (20,713) Gross proceeds - 12% non-convertible debentures payable

300,000 - Transaction costs - 12% non-convertible debentures payable

(22,184) - Payment for lease

- (12,948) Payment of interest - 12% non-convertible debentures payable

(22,882) - Proceeds of loan payable 6 9,417,086 6,877,589 (Repayment) of loan payable 6 (9,723,414) (5,919,899) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$ (51,394) $ 1,524,029







(Decrease) in cash during the period

$ (226,930) $ (57,678) Cash at beginning of the period

340,427 93,185 Cash at end of the period

$ 113,497 $ 35,507







Additional information





Interest paid

$ 635,860 $ 405,153







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



