Advantex Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

News provided by

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 17:05 ET

Acceleration of significant improvements in operational financial metrics

  • Revenues from core activity – Merchant Cash Advance program – increased $157,429 (42.7%) to $525,689.
  • Advantex Revenues increased $163,341 (27.9%) to $748,178.
  • Gross Profit increased $174,126 (42.1%) to $587,787.
  • Flat SG&A. $411,282 versus $419,132.
  • Earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest of $176,505. Versus Loss of $5,471. Improvement of $181,976.
  • Decrease in Loss from operations before non-cash expenses. Reduction of $32,399 (10.1%) to $287,149.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three months ended September 30, 2023.

Improvements continue the trend from fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and reflect execution of strategies identified and implemented during the previous fiscal year. The goal is to re-build Advantex business levels, initially to pre-pandemic levels and then to capitalize on a strengthening economy to achieve growth.

The results of the progress, to date, to re-build the business are evident in double digit increases in revenues and gross profit. Earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest is a reversal of the Loss in the same period previous period. Improvements achieved while keeping SG&A in check.

Advantex carries a higher debt load to support re-build of its business and for general corporate purposes. Furthermore, there was increase in the interest rate on loan payable consequent to increase in prime rate. The impact of the foregoing two factors is reflected in higher cash interest cost. Despite increase in cash interest costs there is a commendable decrease in Loss from operations before non-cash expenses of 10.1%.

The above improvement in Loss from operations before non-cash expenses (10.1%) is masked by increase in non-cash expenses. Increase in non-cash expenses is primarily on account of accretion charges which reflect outcome of prescribed accounting connected to the non-convertible debentures.

Highlights are provided in the tabulation in this news release comparing three months ended September 30, 2023, with three months ended September 30, 2022.

September 2023

September 2022

Inc./(Dec)

$

$

$




Revenues


Merchant Cash Advance ("MCA") program

$              525,689

$              368,260

$              157,429

Reseller-Aeroplan program-Loyalty marketing

$              222,489

$              216,577

$                   5,912

$              748,178

$              584,837

$              163,341




Gross profit

$              587,787

$              413,661

$              174,126




Selling and General & administrative expenses

$              411,282

$              419,132

$                 (7,850)




Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$              176,505

$                 (5,471)

$              181,976




Stated interest expense - loan payable, 9% non-convertible debentures payable,
and 12% non-convertible debentures payable

$              463,654

$              314,077

$              149,577




(Loss) from operations before non-cash expenses

$            (287,149)

$            (319,548)

$               (32,399)




Non-cash interest expense - 1) accretion charges and restructuring bonus
respecting 9% non-convertible debentures payable, 2) amortization of
transaction costs respecting 9% non-convertible debentures payable and 12% non-
convertible debentures payable, and 3) interest on lease

$              262,805

$              211,856

$                 50,949




Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$            (549,954)

$            (531,404)

$                18,550

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from interim consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2023.

About Advantex

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the future business and operations of Advantex. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The business and operations of Advantex described herein is dependent on a number of factors and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ material include, but are not limited to, changes in Advantex's economic and competitive conditions including but not limited to the industry sectors in which Advantex operates. 

The statements in this news release are made of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and Advantex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023


$

$

Assets



Current assets



Cash 

$                239,897

$                340,427

Accounts receivable

60,779

84,917

Transaction credits 

5

6,018,216

5,641,940

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,416

1,416


$             6,320,308

$             6,068,700





Total assets

$             6,320,308

$             6,068,700





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Loan payable 

6

$             6,285,729

$             5,992,287

Loan

16

60,000

60,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,836,014

3,590,699


$          10,181,743

$             9,642,986





Non-current liabilities



9% non-convertible debentures payable

7

$             9,026,482

$             8,765,806

12% non-convertible debentures payable

8

289,284

278,136

Deferred fair value adjustment on 12% non-convertible debentures payable

82,974

91,993


$             9,398,740

$             9,135,935





Total liabilities

$           19,580,483

$           18,778,921





Shareholders' deficiency



Share capital 

9

$           24,530,555

$           24,530,555

Contributed surplus

7,901,617

7,901,617

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(45,644,964)

(45,095,010)

Total deficiency

$         (13,260,175)

$         (12,710,221)





Total liabilities and deficiency

$             6,320,308

$             6,068,700





Going concern (note 2)  and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)








The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements








Approved by the Board



Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                              Marc Lavine

                              Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2023

2022


$

$





Revenues

15


Marketing activities

$                222,489

$                216,577

Interest income 

525,689

368,260


$                748,178

$                584,837

Direct expenses

14/15

160,391

171,176


587,787

413,661

Operating expenses



Selling and marketing

14/15

138,176

134,747

General and administrative

14/15

273,106

284,385

Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

176,505

(5,471)





Stated interest expense 



Loan payable

6

226,388

111,934

9% non-convertible debentures payable

7

225,266

202,143

12% non-convertible debentures payable

8

12,000

-

Interest - Lease

-

180

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring
bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non-convertible debentures payable

7

260,676

211,676

Non-cash interest expense - amortization of transaction costs related to 12% non-convertible debentures

8

2,129

-

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable

8

9,019

-

Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable

8

(9,019)

-

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$              (549,954)

$              (531,404)





(Loss) per share



Basic and Diluted

$                    (0.00)

$                    (0.00)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A
preference shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehen -
sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$
























Balance at July 1, 2022

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$      7,742,802

$          (47,383)

$  (42,567,857)

$  (10,341,883)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(531,404)

(531,404)

Balance at September 30, 2022

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$      7,742,802

$          (47,383)

$  (43,099,261)

$  (10,873,287)












Balance at July 1, 2023

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$      7,901,617

$          (47,383)

$  (45,095,010)

$  (12,710,221)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

-

(549,954)

(549,954)

Balance at September 30, 2023

$              3,815

$    24,526,740

$      7,901,617

$          (47,383)

$  (45,644,964)

$  (13,260,175)












The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements







Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2023

2022


$

$

Operational activities



Net (loss) for the period

$              (549,954)

$              (531,404)

Adjustments for:



Accrued and unpaid 9% non-convertible debentures payable interest - current and non-current payable

7

225,266

202,143

Accrued and unpaid 12% non-convertible debentures payable interest - current payable

8

12,000

-

Interest - Lease

-

180

Accretion charge - 9% non-convertible debentures payable

7

225,634

187,360

Restructuring bonus - 9% non-convertible debentures payable

7

28,303

19,304

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non-convertible debentures payable

7

6,739

5,012

Amortization of transaction costs - 12% non-convertible debentures payable

8

2,129

-

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable

8

9,019

-

Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable

8

(9,019)

-


(49,883)

(117,405)





Changes in items of working capital



Accounts receivable

24,138

10,217

Transaction credits 

(376,276)

1,672,505

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

-

40,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities excluding current portion of accrued and unpaid interest on
9% non-convertible debentures payable and 12% non-convertible debentures payable 

8,049

70,829


(344,089)

1,793,551

Net cash generated/(used) - operating activities

$              (393,972)

$             1,676,146





Financing activities



Payment for lease

-

(12,948)

Proceeds of loan payable

6

3,297,789

628,452

(Repayment) of loan payable

6

(3,004,347)

(2,227,897)

Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$                293,442

$           (1,612,393)





Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period

$               (100,530)

$                 63,753

Cash at beginning of the period

340,427

93,185

Cash at end of the period

$                239,897

$               156,938





Additional information



Interest paid 

$                226,388

$                111,934





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Advantex Marketing International Inc.