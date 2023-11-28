Advantex Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Acceleration of significant improvements in operational financial metrics

Revenues from core activity – Merchant Cash Advance program – increased $157,429 (42.7%) to $525,689 .

(42.7%) to . Advantex Revenues increased $163,341 (27.9%) to $748,178 .

(27.9%) to . Gross Profit increased $174,126 (42.1%) to $587,787 .

(42.1%) to . Flat SG&A. $411,282 versus $419,132 .

versus . Earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest of $176,505 . Versus Loss of $5,471 . Improvement of $181,976 .

. Versus Loss of . Improvement of . Decrease in Loss from operations before non-cash expenses. Reduction of $32,399 (10.1%) to $287,149 .

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three months ended September 30, 2023.

Improvements continue the trend from fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and reflect execution of strategies identified and implemented during the previous fiscal year. The goal is to re-build Advantex business levels, initially to pre-pandemic levels and then to capitalize on a strengthening economy to achieve growth.

The results of the progress, to date, to re-build the business are evident in double digit increases in revenues and gross profit. Earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest is a reversal of the Loss in the same period previous period. Improvements achieved while keeping SG&A in check.

Advantex carries a higher debt load to support re-build of its business and for general corporate purposes. Furthermore, there was increase in the interest rate on loan payable consequent to increase in prime rate. The impact of the foregoing two factors is reflected in higher cash interest cost. Despite increase in cash interest costs there is a commendable decrease in Loss from operations before non-cash expenses of 10.1%.

The above improvement in Loss from operations before non-cash expenses (10.1%) is masked by increase in non-cash expenses. Increase in non-cash expenses is primarily on account of accretion charges which reflect outcome of prescribed accounting connected to the non-convertible debentures.

Highlights are provided in the tabulation in this news release comparing three months ended September 30, 2023, with three months ended September 30, 2022.



September 2023 September 2022 Inc./(Dec)

$ $ $







Revenues





Merchant Cash Advance ("MCA") program $ 525,689 $ 368,260 $ 157,429 Reseller-Aeroplan program-Loyalty marketing $ 222,489 $ 216,577 $ 5,912

$ 748,178 $ 584,837 $ 163,341







Gross profit $ 587,787 $ 413,661 $ 174,126







Selling and General & administrative expenses $ 411,282 $ 419,132 $ (7,850)







Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ 176,505 $ (5,471) $ 181,976







Stated interest expense - loan payable, 9% non-convertible debentures payable,

and 12% non-convertible debentures payable $ 463,654 $ 314,077 $ 149,577







(Loss) from operations before non-cash expenses $ (287,149) $ (319,548) $ (32,399)







Non-cash interest expense - 1) accretion charges and restructuring bonus

respecting 9% non-convertible debentures payable, 2) amortization of

transaction costs respecting 9% non-convertible debentures payable and 12% non-

convertible debentures payable, and 3) interest on lease $ 262,805 $ 211,856 $ 50,949







Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (549,954) $ (531,404) $ 18,550

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from interim consolidated financial statements for three months ended September 30, 2023.

About Advantex

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the future business and operations of Advantex. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The business and operations of Advantex described herein is dependent on a number of factors and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ material include, but are not limited to, changes in Advantex's economic and competitive conditions including but not limited to the industry sectors in which Advantex operates.

The statements in this news release are made of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and Advantex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023



$

$ Assets







Current assets







Cash

$ 239,897

$ 340,427 Accounts receivable

60,779

84,917 Transaction credits 5 6,018,216

5,641,940 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,416

1,416



$ 6,320,308

$ 6,068,700









Total assets

$ 6,320,308

$ 6,068,700









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 6 $ 6,285,729

$ 5,992,287 Loan 16 60,000

60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,836,014

3,590,699



$ 10,181,743

$ 9,642,986









Non-current liabilities







9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 $ 9,026,482

$ 8,765,806 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 289,284

278,136 Deferred fair value adjustment on 12% non-convertible debentures payable

82,974

91,993



$ 9,398,740

$ 9,135,935









Total liabilities

$ 19,580,483

$ 18,778,921









Shareholders' deficiency







Share capital 9 $ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,901,617

7,901,617 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit

(45,644,964)

(45,095,010) Total deficiency

$ (13,260,175)

$ (12,710,221)









Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 6,320,308

$ 6,068,700









Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

















Approved by the Board







Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2023

2022



$

$









Revenues 15





Marketing activities

$ 222,489

$ 216,577 Interest income

525,689

368,260



$ 748,178

$ 584,837 Direct expenses 14/15 160,391

171,176



587,787

413,661 Operating expenses







Selling and marketing 14/15 138,176

134,747 General and administrative 14/15 273,106

284,385 Earnings/(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

176,505

(5,471)









Stated interest expense







Loan payable 6 226,388

111,934 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 225,266

202,143 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 12,000

- Interest - Lease

-

180 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring

bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 260,676

211,676 Non-cash interest expense - amortization of transaction costs related to 12% non-convertible debentures 8 2,129

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 9,019

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 (9,019)

- Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (549,954)

$ (531,404)









(Loss) per share







Basic and Diluted

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference shares

Common

shares

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$















































Balance at July 1, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (42,567,857)

$ (10,341,883) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(531,404)

(531,404) Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (43,099,261)

$ (10,873,287)























Balance at July 1, 2023 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,901,617

$ (47,383)

$ (45,095,010)

$ (12,710,221) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(549,954)

(549,954) Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,901,617

$ (47,383)

$ (45,644,964)

$ (13,260,175)























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

















Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2023

2022



$

$ Operational activities







Net (loss) for the period

$ (549,954)

$ (531,404) Adjustments for:







Accrued and unpaid 9% non-convertible debentures payable interest - current and non-current payable 7 225,266

202,143 Accrued and unpaid 12% non-convertible debentures payable interest - current payable 8 12,000

- Interest - Lease

-

180 Accretion charge - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 225,634

187,360 Restructuring bonus - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 28,303

19,304 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 6,739

5,012 Amortization of transaction costs - 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 2,129

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 9,019

- Non-cash interest expense - accretion of deferred gain related to 12% non-convertible debentures payable 8 (9,019)

-



(49,883)

(117,405)









Changes in items of working capital







Accounts receivable

24,138

10,217 Transaction credits

(376,276)

1,672,505 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

-

40,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities excluding current portion of accrued and unpaid interest on

9% non-convertible debentures payable and 12% non-convertible debentures payable

8,049

70,829



(344,089)

1,793,551 Net cash generated/(used) - operating activities

$ (393,972)

$ 1,676,146









Financing activities







Payment for lease

-

(12,948) Proceeds of loan payable 6 3,297,789

628,452 (Repayment) of loan payable 6 (3,004,347)

(2,227,897) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities

$ 293,442

$ (1,612,393)









Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period

$ (100,530)

$ 63,753 Cash at beginning of the period

340,427

93,185 Cash at end of the period

$ 239,897

$ 156,938









Additional information







Interest paid

$ 226,388

$ 111,934









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 416-560-5173, Email: [email protected]