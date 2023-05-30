Advantex Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Encouraging improvement in operational metrics compared to previous periods:

Revenues from core activity – Merchant Cash Advance program – up $35,265 (10.5%) for three months and $235,754 (29.9%) for nine months.

(10.5%) for three months and (29.9%) for nine months. Advantex Revenues up $78,106 (17.3%) for three months and $360,001 (30.2%) for nine months.

(17.3%) for three months and (30.2%) for nine months. Gross Profit improves by $41,653 (11.3%) for three months and $276,204 (31.0%) for nine months.

(11.3%) for three months and (31.0%) for nine months. Flat SG&A. Prior to Federal pandemic subsidies, increase of $19,033 (4.5%) for three months and decrease of $26,092 (2.0 %) for nine months.

(4.5%) for three months and decrease of (2.0 %) for nine months. Decrease in Loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest, and prior to Federal pandemic subsidies. Reduction of $22,620 to $28,768 for 3 months and reduction of $305,002 to $135,703 for 9 months.

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2023.

The operational improvement of Fiscal 2023 third quarter is not reflected at the level of loss before non-cash expenses due to end of Federal pandemic subsidies and increase in interest costs. Corresponding periods in the previous Fiscal year reflect significant Federal pandemic subsidies. The stated interest costs during Fiscal 2023 on 1) loan payable is higher primarily due to the increase of 300 bps in prime rate during Fiscal 2023, and 2) 9% non-convertible debentures payable reflects higher outstanding principal, and interest on accrued and unpaid interest.

Non-cash expenses which are to do with 9% non-convertible debentures saw an increase primarily in accretion charges which also reflect outcome of prescribed accounting connected to the January 2023 capital raise by way of 9% non-convertible debentures.

Advantex utilized a portion of the funds from the January 2023 $600,000 capital raise, by way of 9% non-convertible debentures payable, to bolster its merchant cash advance ("MCA") portfolio and this is reflected in improvement in revenues and in higher Transaction credits (MCA receivables) on the balance sheet ($4,575,496 as at March 31, 2023 compared to $1,779,377 as at December 31, 2022). Advantex closed a debenture placement of $400,000 in April 2023. Using the additional capital Advantex expects to continue its operational improvement and reflect it at the results before non-cash expenses level.

Additional financial information is provided in the tabulation in this news release.



























Three months ended March 31

Nine months ended March 31

March 2023

March 2022

Inc./(Dec)

March 2023

March 2022

Inc./(Dec)

$

$

$

$

$

$























Revenues





















Merchant Cash Advance ("MCA") program $ 372,415

$ 337,150

$ 35,265

$ 1,024,330

$ 788,576

$ 235,754 Reseller of Aeroplan program - Loyalty Marketing 157,794

114,953

42,841

528,267

404,020

124,247

$ 530,209

$ 452,103

$ 78,106

$ 1,552,597

$ 1,192,596

$ 360,001 Direct expenses





















Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection as Reseller of Aeroplan program $ 117,077

$ 83,286

$ 33,791

$ 376,185

$ 296,402

$ 79,783 Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense - MCA program 3,314

652

2,662

10,589

6,575

4,014 Gross profit $ 409,818

$ 368,165

$ 41,653

$ 1,165,823

$ 889,619

$ 276,204























Selling and General & administrative expenses, prior to Federal pandemic subsidies $ 438,586

$ 419,553

$ 19,033

$ 1,301,526

$ 1,330,324

$ (28,798) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest, and prior to

Federal pandemic subsidies $ (28,768)

$ (51,388)

$ (22,620)

$ (135,703)

$ (440,705)

$ (305,002)























Federal pandemic wage and rent subsidies -

(29,632)

(29,632)

(1,888)

(139,753)

(137,865) (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (28,768)

$ (21,756)

$ 7,012

$ (133,815)

$ (300,952)

$ (167,137)























Stated interest expense - Loan payable used exclusively for MCA program $ 185,330

$ 139,600

$ 45,730

$ 405,153

$ 334,687

$ 70,466

$ (214,098)

$ (161,356)

$ 52,742

$ (538,968)

$ (635,639)

$ (96,671) Stated Interest expense - 9% non-convertible debentures payable - general working capital $ 243,138

$ 199,029

$ 44,109

$ 647,423

$ 571,590

$ 75,833 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items $ (457,236)

$ (360,385)

$ 96,851

$ (1,186,391)

$ (1,207,229)

$ (20,838)























Non-cash interest expense related to 9% non-convertible debentures payable





















Accretion charges $ 211,501

$ 177,944

$ 33,557

$ 592,469

$ 524,215

$ 68,254 Performance bonus and amortization of transaction costs 35,043

21,976

13,067

83,675

64,190

19,485 Non-cash Interest - Lease -

1,201

(1,201)

180

5,065

(4,885) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (703,780)

$ (561,506)

$ 142,274

$ (1,862,715)

$ (1,800,699)

$ 62,016



The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2023.

About Advantex

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the future business and operations of Advantex. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The business and operations of Advantex described herein is dependent on a number of factors and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ material include, but are not limited to, changes in Advantex's economic and competitive conditions including but not limited to the industry sectors in which Advantex operates.

The statements in this news release are made of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and Advantex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022



$

$









Assets







Current assets







Cash

$ 35,507

$ 93,185 Accounts receivable

39,214

83,320 Transaction credits 5 4,575,496

3,312,268 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

1,417

41,589



$ 4,651,634

$ 3,530,362









Total assets

$ 4,651,634

$ 3,530,362









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 6 $ 4,977,375

$ 4,019,685 Lease liability 15 -

12,768 Loan 16 60,000

60,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,962,125

2,825,914



$ 7,999,500

$ 6,918,367









Non-current liabilities







9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 $ 8,697,917

$ 6,953,878



$ 8,697,917

$ 6,953,878









Total liabilities

$ 16,697,417

$ 13,872,245









Shareholders' deficiency







Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

7,901,617

7,742,802 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit

(44,430,572)

(42,567,857) Total deficiency

$ (12,045,783)

$ (10,341,883)









Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 4,651,634

$ 3,530,362









Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

















Approved by the Board







Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose



Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)





3 months ended March 31

9 months ended March 31

Note 2023

2022

2023

2022



$

$

$

$

















Revenues 14













Marketing activities

$ 157,794

$ 114,953

$ 528,267

$ 404,020 Interest income

372,415

337,150

1,024,330

788,576



530,209

452,103

1,552,597

1,192,596 Direct expenses 13/14 120,391

83,938

386,774

302,977



409,818

368,165

1,165,823

889,619 Operating expenses















Selling and marketing 13/14 149,943

148,113

425,079

483,470 General and administrative 13/14 288,643

241,808

874,559

707,101 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

(28,768)

(21,756)

(133,815)

(300,952)

















Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non-convertible debentures payable 6/7 428,468

338,629

1,052,576

906,277 Interest - Lease 15 -

1,201

180

5,065 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring

bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non-

convertible debentures payable 7 246,544

199,920

676,144

588,405 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$ (703,780)

$ (561,506)

$ (1,862,715)

$ (1,800,699)

















(Loss) per share















Basic and Diluted 12 $ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



















Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares

Common

shares

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other comprehen -

sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$















































Balance at July 1, 2021 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,364,720

$ (47,383)

$ (39,860,019)

$ (8,012,127) Issuance of 9% non-convertible debentures payable (note 7) -

-

378,082

-

-

378,082 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(1,800,699)

(1,800,699) Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (41,660,718)

$ (9,434,744)















































Balance at July 1, 2022 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,742,802

$ (47,383)

$ (42,567,857)

$ (10,341,883) Issuance of 9% non-convertible debentures payable (note 7) -

-

158,815

-

-

158,815 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(1,862,715)

(1,862,715) Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 7,901,617

$ (47,383)

$ (44,430,572)

$ (12,045,783)























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements











































Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note 2023

2022



$

$









Operational activities







Net (loss) for the period

$ (1,862,715)

$ (1,800,699) Adjustments for:







Accrued and unpaid 9% non-convertible debentures payable interest 7 647,423

571,590 Interest - Lease 15 180

5,065 Accretion charge - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 592,469

524,215 Restructuring bonus - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 66,912

53,759 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 16,763

10,431



(538,968)

(635,639) Changes in items of working capital







Accounts receivable

$ 44,106

$ 43,135 Transaction credits

(1,263,228)

(2,765,779) Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

40,172

2,085 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

136,211

(85,398)



(1,042,739)

(2,805,957) Net cash (used) - operating activities

$ (1,581,707)

$ (3,441,596)









Financing activities







Gross proceeds - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 $ 600,000

$ 1,150,000 Transaction costs - 9% non-convertible debentures payable 7 (20,713)

(85,616) Payment for lease 15 (12,948)

(58,255) Proceeds of loan payable 6 6,877,589

7,394,861 (Repayment) of loan payable (5,919,899)

(4,948,407) Net cash generated - financing activities

$ 1,524,029

$ 3,452,583









Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period

$ (57,678)

$ 10,987 Cash at beginning of the period

93,185

82,606 Cash at end of the period

$ 35,507

$ 93,593









Additional information







Interest paid

$ 405,153

$ 334,687









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements









