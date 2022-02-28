Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results
TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and six months ended December 31, 2021.
Highlights of financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year are as follows:
|
Three months ended December 31
|
Six months ended December 31
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
Inc./(Dec)
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues
|
$
|
367 196
|
$
|
386 926
|
$
|
(19 730)
|
$
|
740 493
|
$
|
698 698
|
$
|
41 795
|
Direct expenses
|
Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program
|
$
|
74 945
|
$
|
122 133
|
$
|
(47 188)
|
$
|
213 116
|
$
|
183 850
|
$
|
29 266
|
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense
|
$
|
4 457
|
$
|
44 015
|
$
|
(39 558)
|
$
|
5 923
|
$
|
72 742
|
$
|
(66 819)
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
287 794
|
$
|
220 778
|
$
|
67 016
|
$
|
521 454
|
$
|
442 106
|
$
|
79 348
|
Selling and General & Administrative expenses
|
$
|
451 144
|
$
|
330 348
|
$
|
120 796
|
$
|
800 650
|
$
|
640 210
|
$
|
160 440
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
|
$
|
(163 350)
|
$
|
(109 570)
|
$
|
53 780
|
$
|
(279 196)
|
$
|
(198 104)
|
$
|
81 092
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
$
|
323 441
|
$
|
225 124
|
$
|
98 317
|
$
|
567 648
|
$
|
471 965
|
$
|
95 683
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items
|
$
|
(486 791)
|
$
|
(334 694)
|
$
|
152 097
|
$
|
(846 844)
|
$
|
(670 069)
|
$
|
176 775
|
Interest - Lease
|
$
|
1 692
|
$
|
3 532
|
$
|
(1 840)
|
$
|
3 864
|
$
|
7 492
|
$
|
(3 628)
|
Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
$
|
194 302
|
$
|
159 539
|
$
|
34 763
|
$
|
388 485
|
$
|
317 652
|
$
|
70 833
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
11 373
|
$
|
(11 373)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
22 746
|
$
|
(22 746)
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(682 785)
|
$
|
(509 138)
|
$
|
173 647
|
$
|
(1 239 193)
|
$
|
(1 017 959)
|
$
|
221 234
|
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2021.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
148 148
|
$
|
82 606
|
Accounts receivable
|
53 209
|
93 090
|
Transaction credits
|
5
|
4 869 486
|
1 726 663
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
44 258
|
43 675
|
$
|
5 115 101
|
$
|
1 946 034
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5 115 101
|
$
|
1 946 034
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Loan payable
|
6
|
$
|
5 250 429
|
$
|
2 387 439
|
Lease liability
|
15
|
49 706
|
71 910
|
Loan
|
16
|
60 000
|
60 000
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
2 627 856
|
2 731 158
|
9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
5 975 705
|
-
|
$
|
13 963 696
|
$
|
5 250 507
|
Non-current liabilities
|
9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
4 694 885
|
Lease liability
|
15
|
-
|
12 769
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
4 707 654
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
13 963 696
|
$
|
9 958 161
|
Shareholders' deficiency
|
Share capital
|
8
|
$
|
24 530 555
|
$
|
24 530 555
|
Contributed surplus
|
7 767 445
|
7 364 720
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(47 383)
|
(47 383)
|
Deficit
|
(41 099 212)
|
(39 860 019)
|
Total deficiency
|
$
|
(8 848 595)
|
$
|
(8 012 127)
|
Total liabilities and deficiency
|
$
|
5 115 101
|
$
|
1 946 034
|
Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|
Approved by the Board
|
Director:Signed "Marc Lavine"
|
Director:Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
|
Marc Lavine
|
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
3 months ended December 31
|
6 months ended December 31
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues
|
14
|
Marketing activities
|
$
|
91 599
|
$
|
194 122
|
$
|
289 067
|
$
|
307 080
|
Interest income
|
275 597
|
192 804
|
451 426
|
391 618
|
$
|
367 196
|
$
|
386 926
|
$
|
740 493
|
$
|
698 698
|
Direct expenses
|
13/14
|
79 402
|
166 148
|
219 039
|
256 592
|
287 794
|
220 778
|
521 454
|
442 106
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
13/14
|
153 176
|
109 795
|
301 074
|
256 960
|
General and administrative
|
13/14
|
297 968
|
220 553
|
499 576
|
383 250
|
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
|
(163 350)
|
(109 570)
|
(279 196)
|
(198 104)
|
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
6/7
|
323 441
|
225 124
|
567 648
|
471 965
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
1 692
|
3 532
|
3 864
|
7 492
|
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
194 302
|
159 539
|
388 485
|
317 652
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
-
|
11 373
|
-
|
22 746
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
$
|
(682 785)
|
$
|
(509 138)
|
$
|
(1 239 193)
|
$
|
(1 017 959)
|
(Loss) per share
|
Basic and Diluted
|
12
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Class A
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance - July 1, 2020
|
$ 3 815
|
$ 24 526 740
|
$ 4 117 170
|
$ (47 383)
|
$ (37 768 052)
|
$ (9 167 710)
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1 017 959)
|
(1 017 959)
|
Balance - December 31, 2020
|
$ 3 815
|
$ 24 526 740
|
$ 4 117 170
|
$ (47 383)
|
$ (38 786 011)
|
$ (10 185 669)
|
Balance - July 1, 2021
|
$ 3 815
|
$ 24 526 740
|
$ 7 364 720
|
$ (47 383)
|
$ (39 860 019)
|
$ (8 012 127)
|
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7)
|
-
|
-
|
402 725
|
-
|
-
|
402 725
|
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1 239 193)
|
(1 239 193)
|
Balance - December 31, 2021
|
$ 3 815
|
$ 24 526 740
|
$ 7 767 445
|
$ (47 383)
|
$ (41 099 212)
|
$ (8 848 595)
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
$
|
$
|
Operational activities
|
Net (loss) for the period
|
$
|
(1 239 193)
|
$
|
(1 017 959)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest
|
7
|
372 561
|
260 571
|
Interest - Lease
|
15
|
3 864
|
7 492
|
Depreciation of right of use asset
|
15
|
-
|
22 746
|
Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
346 271
|
174 404
|
Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
36 254
|
133 855
|
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
5 960
|
9 393
|
(474 283)
|
(409 499)
|
Changes in items of working capital
|
Accounts receivable
|
39 881
|
(109 992)
|
Transaction credits
|
(3 142 823)
|
1 673 128
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
|
(583)
|
1 398
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(103 302)
|
261 902
|
(3 206 827)
|
1 826 436
|
Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities
|
$
|
(3 681 110)
|
$
|
1 416 937
|
Financing activities
|
Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
$
|
1 000 000
|
$
|
-
|
Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
|
7
|
(77 501)
|
-
|
Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account
|
-
|
20 000
|
Payment for lease
|
(38 837)
|
(38 836)
|
Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable
|
6
|
2 862 990
|
(1 525 117)
|
Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities
|
$
|
3 746 652
|
$
|
(1 543 953)
|
Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period
|
$
|
65 542
|
$
|
(127 016)
|
Cash at beginning of the period
|
82 606
|
166 601
|
Cash at end of the period
|
$
|
148 148
|
$
|
39 585
|
Additional information
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
195 087
|
$
|
211 394
|
Cash
|
$
|
148 148
|
$
|
39 585
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.
