Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and six months ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights of financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year are as follows:



Three months ended December 31

Six months ended December 31

December 2021

December 2020

Inc./(Dec)

December 2021

December 2020

Inc./(Dec)

$

$

$

$

$

$























Revenues $ 367 196

$ 386 926

$ (19 730)

$ 740 493

$ 698 698

$ 41 795 Direct expenses























Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program $ 74 945

$ 122 133

$ (47 188)

$ 213 116

$ 183 850

$ 29 266 Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense $ 4 457

$ 44 015

$ (39 558)

$ 5 923

$ 72 742

$ (66 819) Gross profit $ 287 794

$ 220 778

$ 67 016

$ 521 454

$ 442 106

$ 79 348 Selling and General & Administrative expenses $ 451 144

$ 330 348

$ 120 796

$ 800 650

$ 640 210

$ 160 440 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest $ (163 350)

$ (109 570)

$ 53 780

$ (279 196)

$ (198 104)

$ 81 092 Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 323 441

$ 225 124

$ 98 317

$ 567 648

$ 471 965

$ 95 683 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items $ (486 791)

$ (334 694)

$ 152 097

$ (846 844)

$ (670 069)

$ 176 775 Interest - Lease $ 1 692

$ 3 532

$ (1 840)

$ 3 864

$ 7 492

$ (3 628) Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable $ 194 302

$ 159 539

$ 34 763

$ 388 485

$ 317 652

$ 70 833 Depreciation of right of use asset $ -

$ 11 373

$ (11 373)

$ -

$ 22 746

$ (22 746) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) $ (682 785)

$ (509 138)

$ 173 647

$ (1 239 193)

$ (1 017 959)

$ 221 234











The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2021.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note



December 31,

2021



June 30,

2021







$



$ Assets













Current assets













Cash



$ 148 148

$ 82 606 Accounts receivable





53 209



93 090 Transaction credits 5



4 869 486



1 726 663 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets





44 258



43 675





$ 5 115 101

$ 1 946 034















Total assets



$ 5 115 101

$ 1 946 034















Liabilities













Current liabilities













Loan payable 6

$ 5 250 429

$ 2 387 439 Lease liability 15



49 706



71 910 Loan 16



60 000



60 000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





2 627 856



2 731 158 9% non convertible debentures payable 7



5 975 705



-





$ 13 963 696

$ 5 250 507















Non-current liabilities













9% non convertible debentures payable 7

$ -

$ 4 694 885 Lease liability 15



-



12 769





$ -

$ 4 707 654















Total liabilities



$ 13 963 696

$ 9 958 161















Shareholders' deficiency













Share capital 8

$ 24 530 555

$ 24 530 555 Contributed surplus





7 767 445



7 364 720 Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(47 383)



(47 383) Deficit





(41 099 212)



(39 860 019) Total deficiency



$ (8 848 595)

$ (8 012 127)















Total liabilities and deficiency



$ 5 115 101

$ 1 946 034

Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Approved by the Board





Director:Signed "Marc Lavine"

Director:Signed "Kelly Ambrose" Marc Lavine

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)









3 months ended December 31

6 months ended December 31

Note



2021



2020



2021



2020







$



$



$



$



























Revenues 14























Marketing activities



$ 91 599

$ 194 122

$ 289 067

$ 307 080 Interest income





275 597



192 804



451 426



391 618





$ 367 196

$ 386 926

$ 740 493

$ 698 698 Direct expenses 13/14



79 402



166 148



219 039



256 592







287 794



220 778



521 454



442 106 Operating expenses

























Selling and marketing 13/14



153 176



109 795



301 074



256 960 General and administrative 13/14



297 968



220 553



499 576



383 250 (Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest





(163 350)



(109 570)



(279 196)



(198 104)



























Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable 6/7



323 441



225 124



567 648



471 965 Interest - Lease 15



1 692



3 532



3 864



7 492 Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable 7



194 302



159 539



388 485



317 652 Depreciation of right of use asset 15



-



11 373



-



22 746 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)



$ (682 785)

$ (509 138)

$ (1 239 193)

$ (1 017 959)



























(Loss) per share

























Basic and Diluted 12

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares

Common

shares

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehen -

sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$























Balance - July 1, 2020 $ 3 815

$ 24 526 740

$ 4 117 170

$ (47 383)

$ (37 768 052)

$ (9 167 710) Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(1 017 959)

(1 017 959) Balance - December 31, 2020 $ 3 815

$ 24 526 740

$ 4 117 170

$ (47 383)

$ (38 786 011)

$ (10 185 669)















































Balance - July 1, 2021 $ 3 815

$ 24 526 740

$ 7 364 720

$ (47 383)

$ (39 860 019)

$ (8 012 127) Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7) -

-

402 725

-

-

402 725 Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) -

-

-

-

(1 239 193)

(1 239 193) Balance - December 31, 2021 $ 3 815

$ 24 526 740

$ 7 767 445

$ (47 383)

$ (41 099 212)

$ (8 848 595)

























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note



2021



2020







$



$ Operational activities













Net (loss) for the period



$ (1 239 193)

$ (1 017 959) Adjustments for:













Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 7



372 561



260 571 Interest - Lease 15



3 864



7 492 Depreciation of right of use asset 15



-



22 746 Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7



346 271



174 404 Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7



36 254



133 855 Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7



5 960



9 393







(474 283)



(409 499) Changes in items of working capital













Accounts receivable





39 881



(109 992) Transaction credits





(3 142 823)



1 673 128 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets





(583)



1 398 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





(103 302)



261 902







(3 206 827)



1 826 436 Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities



$ (3 681 110)

$ 1 416 937















Financing activities













Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7

$ 1 000 000

$ - Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable 7



(77 501)



- Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account



-



20 000 Payment for lease





(38 837)



(38 836) Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable 6



2 862 990



(1 525 117) Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities



$ 3 746 652

$ (1 543 953)















Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period



$ 65 542

$ (127 016) Cash at beginning of the period





82 606



166 601 Cash at end of the period



$ 148 148

$ 39 585















Additional information













Interest paid



$ 195 087

$ 211 394















Cash



$ 148 148

$ 39 585

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



