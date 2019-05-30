Advantex Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

News provided by

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

May 30, 2019, 18:19 ET

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX), a specialist in working capital and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and nine months ended March  31, 2019.

Highlights of financial results.

3 Months Ended March 31

9 Months Ended March 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

$

$

$

$

Revenues

$

1,387,652

$

1,652,757

$

5,046,639

$

5,637,092

Direct expenses - Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing
merchants to cardholders

319,066

431,618

1,060,689

1,458,466

Direct expenses - Expense for provision against delinquent
accounts

75,630

56,316

154,580

236,372

Gross profit

$

992,956

$

1,164,823

$

3,831,370

$

3,942,254

Selling and General & Administrative

899,104

881,057

2,906,194

3,131,374

Earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization
and interest

$

93,852

$

283,766

$

925,176

$

810,880

Cash interest on loan payable and debentures

317,143

267,381

892,515

909,791

Earnings (loss) from operations before depreciation,
amortization, non-cash interest on debentures (accretion
charges) and restructuring bonus 

$

(223,291)

$

16,385

$

32,661

$

(98,911)

Depreciation and amortization

6,830

8,503

19,796

25,640

Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges) and
restructuring bonus related to debentures

136,754

131,955

409,315

138,757

(Loss) and Comprehensive (loss) before non-recurring item

$

(366,875)

$

(124,073)

$

(396,450)

$

(263,308)

Gain on debt restructuring

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,795,103

Net profit/(loss) and Comprehensive profit/(loss)

$

(366,875)

$

(124,073)

$

(396,450)

$

1,531,795

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of affinity groups to earn frequent-flyer miles and other loyalty rewards through purchases at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

At March 31, 2019

At June 30, 2018


$

$

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

122,298

$

635,836

Accounts receivable

275,699

112,322

Transaction credits 

5

9,303,565

5,592,426

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

60,206

79,349


$

9,761,768

$

6,419,933

Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment

$

26,982

$

43,969


$

26,982

$

43,969





Total assets

$

9,788,750

$

6,463,902





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Loan payable 

6

$

8,096,307

$

4,427,390

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

2,486,784

$

2,843,718


$

10,583,091

$

7,271,108

Non-current liabilities



9% Non-convertibles debentures payable

7

$

4,957,266

$

4,547,951


$

4,957,266

$

4,547,951

Shareholders' deficiency



Share capital 

8

$

24,530,555

$

24,530,555

Contributed surplus

4,090,382

4,090,382

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383)

Deficit

(34,325,161)

(33,928,711)

Total deficiency

$

(5,751,607)

$

(5,355,157)





Total liabilities and deficiency

$

9,788,750

$

6,463,902

Economic/Financial dependence and Going Concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Approved by the Board

Director: Signed

"William Polley"

Director: Signed

"Kelly Ambrose"

 William Polley

 Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Profit/(Loss) and Comprehensive Profit/(Loss) (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

Three months ended March 31

Nine months ended March 31


2019

2018

2019

2018


$

$

$

$









Revenues

14

$

1,387,652

$

1,652,757

$

5,046,639

$

5,637,092

Direct expenses

13/14

394,696

487,934

1,215,269

1,694,838


992,956

1,164,823

3,831,370

3,942,254

Operating expenses







Selling and marketing

13/14

320,156

400,171

1,175,620

1,323,033

General and administrative

13/14

578,948

480,886

1,730,574

1,808,341

Earnings from operations before depreciation,
amortization and interest

$

93,852

$

283,766

$

925,176

$

810,880









Interest expense:







Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures

6/7

317,143

267,381

892,515

909,791

Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges) and restructuring bonus related to debentures

7

136,754

131,955

409,315

138,757


(360,045)

(115,570)

(376,654)

(237,668)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and
amortization of intangible assets

6,830

8,503

19,796

25,640

(Loss) and comprehensive (loss) before non-recurring item

$

(366,875)

$

(124,073)

$

(396,450)

$

(263,308)

Gain on debt restructuring

7

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,795,103

Net profit/(loss) and comprehensive profit/(loss) 

$

(366,875)

$

(124,073)

$

(396,450)

$

1,531,795









Profit/(Loss) per share







Basic and Diluted

12

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

0.00









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Class A
preference
shares

Common
shares

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other comprehen -
sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$













Balance - July 1, 2017

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(35,153,009)

$

(6,579,455)

Net profit/(loss) and
comprehensive profit/(loss) 

-

-

-

-

1,531,795

1,531,795

Balance - March 31, 2018

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(33,621,214)

$

(5,047,660)


























Balance - July 1, 2018

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(33,928,711)

$

(5,355,157)

Net profit/(loss) and
comprehensive profit/(loss) 

-

-

-

-

(396,450)

(396,450)

Balance - March 31, 2019

$

3,815

$

24,526,740

$

4,090,382

$

(47,383)

$

(34,325,161)

$

(5,751,607)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note

At March 31, 2019

At March 31, 2018


$

$





Operational activities



Net profit/(loss) for the period

$

(396,450)

$

1,531,795

Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets

19,796

25,640

Accretion charge for debentures

7

222,932

70,734

Restructuring bonus for debentures

7

186,383

68,023

Non-cash portion of gain on debt restructuring

-

(1,283,611)


32,661

412,581

Changes in items of working capital



Accounts receivable

(163,377)

(12,216)

Transaction credits 

(3,711,139)

(466,685)

Inventory

-

16,978

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

19,143

(408)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(356,934)

(630,833)


(4,212,307)

(1,093,164)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(4,179,646)

$

(680,583)





Investing activities



Purchase of Property, plant & equipment

$

(2,809)

$

(2,344)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

$

(2,809)

$

(2,344)





Financing activities



Proceeds - 9% Non-convertible debentures payable

7

$

-

$

400,000

Proceeds -  Loan payable

6

3,668,917

260,198

Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities

$

3,668,917

$

660,198





(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

$

(513,538)

$

(22,729)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

635,836

367,357

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

122,298

$

344,628





Additional information



Interest paid 

$

766,969

$

474,097

For purposes of the cash flow statement, cash comprises 



Cash

$

122,298

$

344,628





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

For further information: Mukesh Sabharwal, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-470-9558 ext. 249, Email: mukesh.sabharwal@advantex.com

Related Links

http://www.advantex.com

Organization Profile

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

You just read:

Advantex Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

News provided by

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

May 30, 2019, 18:19 ET