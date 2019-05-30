Advantex Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX), a specialist in working capital and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights of financial results.



3 Months Ended March 31

9 Months Ended March 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

$

$

$

$ Revenues $ 1,387,652

$ 1,652,757

$ 5,046,639

$ 5,637,092

Direct expenses - Cost of cardholder rewards and marketing

merchants to cardholders 319,066

431,618

1,060,689

1,458,466

Direct expenses - Expense for provision against delinquent

accounts 75,630

56,316

154,580

236,372 Gross profit $ 992,956

$ 1,164,823

$ 3,831,370

$ 3,942,254

Selling and General & Administrative 899,104

881,057

2,906,194

3,131,374 Earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization

and interest $ 93,852

$ 283,766

$ 925,176

$ 810,880

Cash interest on loan payable and debentures 317,143

267,381

892,515

909,791 Earnings (loss) from operations before depreciation,

amortization, non-cash interest on debentures (accretion

charges) and restructuring bonus $ (223,291)

$ 16,385

$ 32,661

$ (98,911)

Depreciation and amortization 6,830

8,503

19,796

25,640

Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges) and

restructuring bonus related to debentures 136,754

131,955

409,315

138,757 (Loss) and Comprehensive (loss) before non-recurring item $ (366,875)

$ (124,073)

$ (396,450)

$ (263,308)

Gain on debt restructuring $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,795,103 Net profit/(loss) and Comprehensive profit/(loss) $ (366,875)

$ (124,073)

$ (396,450)

$ 1,531,795

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of affinity groups to earn frequent-flyer miles and other loyalty rewards through purchases at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note At March 31, 2019

At June 30, 2018



$

$ Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,298

$ 635,836 Accounts receivable

275,699

112,322 Transaction credits 5 9,303,565

5,592,426 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

60,206

79,349



$ 9,761,768

$ 6,419,933 Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment

$ 26,982

$ 43,969



$ 26,982

$ 43,969









Total assets

$ 9,788,750

$ 6,463,902









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Loan payable 6 $ 8,096,307

$ 4,427,390 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 2,486,784

$ 2,843,718



$ 10,583,091

$ 7,271,108 Non-current liabilities







9% Non-convertibles debentures payable 7 $ 4,957,266

$ 4,547,951



$ 4,957,266

$ 4,547,951 Shareholders' deficiency







Share capital 8 $ 24,530,555

$ 24,530,555 Contributed surplus

4,090,382

4,090,382 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,383)

(47,383) Deficit

(34,325,161)

(33,928,711) Total deficiency

$ (5,751,607)

$ (5,355,157)









Total liabilities and deficiency

$ 9,788,750

$ 6,463,902

Economic/Financial dependence and Going Concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Approved by the Board

Director: Signed "William Polley" Director: Signed " Kelly Ambrose "

William Polley

Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Profit/(Loss) and Comprehensive Profit/(Loss) (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note Three months ended March 31

Nine months ended March 31



2019

2018

2019

2018



$

$

$

$

















Revenues 14 $ 1,387,652

$ 1,652,757

$ 5,046,639

$ 5,637,092 Direct expenses 13/14 394,696

487,934

1,215,269

1,694,838



992,956

1,164,823

3,831,370

3,942,254 Operating expenses















Selling and marketing 13/14 320,156

400,171

1,175,620

1,323,033 General and administrative 13/14 578,948

480,886

1,730,574

1,808,341 Earnings from operations before depreciation,

amortization and interest

$ 93,852

$ 283,766

$ 925,176

$ 810,880

















Interest expense:















Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures 6/7 317,143

267,381

892,515

909,791 Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges) and restructuring bonus related to debentures 7 136,754

131,955

409,315

138,757



(360,045)

(115,570)

(376,654)

(237,668) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and

amortization of intangible assets

6,830

8,503

19,796

25,640 (Loss) and comprehensive (loss) before non-recurring item

$ (366,875)

$ (124,073)

$ (396,450)

$ (263,308) Gain on debt restructuring 7 $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,795,103 Net profit/(loss) and comprehensive profit/(loss)

$ (366,875)

$ (124,073)

$ (396,450)

$ 1,531,795

















Profit/(Loss) per share















Basic and Diluted 12 $ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ 0.00



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Class A

preference

shares

Common

shares

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other comprehen -

sive loss

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

























Balance - July 1, 2017 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,090,382

$ (47,383)

$ (35,153,009)

$ (6,579,455) Net profit/(loss) and

comprehensive profit/(loss)

-

-

-

-

1,531,795

1,531,795 Balance - March 31, 2018 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,090,382

$ (47,383)

$ (33,621,214)

$ (5,047,660)



















































Balance - July 1, 2018 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,090,382

$ (47,383)

$ (33,928,711)

$ (5,355,157) Net profit/(loss) and

comprehensive profit/(loss)

-

-

-

-

(396,450)

(396,450) Balance - March 31, 2019 $ 3,815

$ 24,526,740

$ 4,090,382

$ (47,383)

$ (34,325,161)

$ (5,751,607)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(expressed in Canadian dollars)



Note At March 31, 2019

At March 31, 2018



$

$









Operational activities







Net profit/(loss) for the period

$ (396,450)

$ 1,531,795 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets

19,796

25,640 Accretion charge for debentures 7 222,932

70,734 Restructuring bonus for debentures 7 186,383

68,023 Non-cash portion of gain on debt restructuring

-

(1,283,611)



32,661

412,581 Changes in items of working capital







Accounts receivable

(163,377)

(12,216) Transaction credits

(3,711,139)

(466,685) Inventory

-

16,978 Prepaid expenses and sundry assets

19,143

(408) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(356,934)

(630,833)



(4,212,307)

(1,093,164) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (4,179,646)

$ (680,583)









Investing activities







Purchase of Property, plant & equipment

$ (2,809)

$ (2,344) Net cash (used in) investing activities

$ (2,809)

$ (2,344)









Financing activities







Proceeds - 9% Non-convertible debentures payable 7 $ -

$ 400,000 Proceeds - Loan payable 6 3,668,917

260,198 Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities

$ 3,668,917

$ 660,198









(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

$ (513,538)

$ (22,729) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

635,836

367,357 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 122,298

$ 344,628









Additional information







Interest paid

$ 766,969

$ 474,097 For purposes of the cash flow statement, cash comprises







Cash

$ 122,298

$ 344,628









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

