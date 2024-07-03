Advantex Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced the appointment of Santhosh Kumar as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 24, 2024.

Santhosh brings over a decade of financial leadership experience to Advantex and will play a significant leadership role in guiding the company's financial and business strategy to support its long-term growth objectives and enhancing shareholder value.

We would like to thank Mukesh Sabharwal for his contribution to the development of Advantex and wish him much success as he leaves to pursue other interests.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedarplus.com

