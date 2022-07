Advantage Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report its second quarter 2022 results including record production, record adjusted funds flow(a) and a surge in profitability, while debt fell rapidly below our $200 million target. As a result, Advantage will accelerate its return-of-capital efforts whereby all free cash flow will be allocated to share buybacks.

Financial Highlights

Record cash provided by operating activities of $157.4 million

Record adjusted funds flow ("AFF") (a) of $187.1 million or $0.98 /share

of or /share Free cash flow ("FCF") (a) of $139.5 million (75% of AFF)

of (75% of AFF) Cash used in investing activities was $80.7 million

Net capital expenditures (a) were $47.6 million , including $11 million for pre-purchases of equipment to moderate the impact of inflation

were , including for pre-purchases of equipment to moderate the impact of inflation Net income of $164.2 million or $0.86 /share

or /share Tax pools of $1.4 billion continue to provide near-term cash tax deferrals

continue to provide near-term cash tax deferrals Operating expenses remained low at $2.75 /boe

/boe Bank indebtedness decreased $10.8 million to $106.8 million

to Net debt (a) decreased to $44.3 million , significantly below our debt target of $200 million

decreased to , significantly below our debt target of Total share buybacks of $47 million and 4.4 million shares during the quarter

Operational Highlights

Record quarterly production of 60,374 boe/d (318 MMcf/d natural gas, 7,378 bbls/d liquids), a 14% increase compared to the first quarter 2022

Record quarterly liquids production of 7,378 bbls/d (2,858 bbls/d oil, 1,128 bbls/d condensate, and 3,392 bbls/d NGLs), a 50% increase compared to the first quarter 2022

At Glacier, new wells significantly outperformed expectations including the 16-36 well which achieved 300% payout after just 4 months of production

Began commissioning the Entropy Modular Carbon Capture and Storage project at Glacier, enroute to Advantage's 2025 net-zero emissions target

At Valhalla , the 14-33 two well pad delivered total IP30 of 2,837 boe/d (11 MMcf/d natural gas, 769 bbls/d condensate, and 231 bbls/d NGLs), further validating the quality of this early-stage asset

, the 14-33 two well pad delivered total IP30 of 2,837 boe/d (11 MMcf/d natural gas, 769 bbls/d condensate, and 231 bbls/d NGLs), further validating the quality of this early-stage asset At Wembley , production averaged 6,293 boe/d (15 MMcf/d natural gas, 2,664 bbls/d oil, and 1,135 bbls/d NGLs) after a successful six-well winter program

(a) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures" for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



Marketing Update

Advantage has made significant strides in isolating the Corporation from relative AECO weakness, which continues to occur due to expansion delays, maintenance disruptions and market inefficiencies on TC Energy's NGTL system. Exposure to AECO during the second quarter was 42% of production, falling to 32% for the third quarter and about 25% next summer. The remainder of Advantage production is delivered into markets outside of AECO including Empress, Dawn, Chicago and Ventura.

Advantage has approximately 44% of its forecast natural gas production hedged for the remainder of this summer at an average of US$4.23/MMbtu and 34% hedged for this upcoming winter at US$4.98/MMbtu.

Looking Forward

In order to maximize shareholder returns, Advantage's priority is growing adjusted funds flow per share(a). To optimize growth of adjusted funds flow(a), Advantage is targeting organic growth of between 10% and 15% per year in the near-term. The capital program for the second half of 2022 will focus on liquids-rich growth which delivers outsized adjusted funds flow(a) growth per unit of production. Free cash flow(a) will be allocated to our share buyback program, with 6 million common shares already purchased at a total cost of $61 million since inception on April 13, 2022.

Advantage's 2022 capital guidance has been increased to between $210 million and $230 million (previously $200 million). This increase is the result of adding 1.5 net new drills, continued inflation, and increased frac intensity across all assets. Thanks to strong operational execution, 2022 production guidance has been increased to between 53,500 boe/d and 56,500 boe/d (previously 52,000 boe/d to 55,000 boe/d) with liquids production between 5,800 bbls/d and 6,200 bbls/d (previously 5,400 bbls/d to 5,800 bbls/d).

As the world continues to adjust to violent geopolitical instability and the closely related European energy crisis, Advantage is proud to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, while contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels.

Financial Highlights Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Statement Highlights







Natural gas and liquids sales 314,297 99,053 491,866 198,426 Net income and comprehensive income 164,234 8,725 183,730 8,300 per basic share (2) 0.86 0.04 0.96 0.04 Basic weighted average shares (000) 190,415 190,501 190,621 189,313 Cash provided by operating activities 157,439 57,134 266,596 108,700 Cash used in financing activities (37,556) (21,480) (88,325) (29,028) Cash used in investing activities (80,720) (20,834) (157,703) (35,903) Other Financial Highlights







Adjusted funds flow (1) 187,056 46,266 295,934 100,244 per boe (1) 34.05 10.17 28.85 11.10 per basic share (1)(2) 0.98 0.24 1.55 0.53 Net capital expenditures (1) 47,570 22,482 133,584 59,667 Free cash flow (1) 139,486 23,784 162,350 40,577 Working capital surplus (1) 77,858 27,595 77,858 27,595 Bank indebtedness 106,776 219,856 106,776 219,856 Net debt (1) 44,301 192,261 44,301 192,261

(1) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures" for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and/or where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. (2) Based on basic weighted average shares outstanding.

Operating Highlights Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30

2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating







Production







Crude oil (bbls/d) 2,858 1,163 1,933 1,278 Condensate (bbls/d) 1,128 637 1,093 679 NGLs (bbls/d) 3,392 2,490 3,124 2,492 Total liquids production (bbls/d) 7,378 4,290 6,150 4,449 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 317,976 274,328 303,183 272,804 Total production (boe/d) 60,374 50,011 56,681 49,916 Average realized prices (including realized derivatives)







Natural gas ($/Mcf) 6.75 2.81 5.94 2.93 Liquids ($/bbl) 107.83 47.21 97.77 47.67 Operating Netback ($/boe)







Natural gas and liquids sales 57.21 21.76 47.94 21.96 Realized losses on derivatives (8.50) (2.12) (5.57) (1.50) Processing and other income 0.41 - 0.36 - Net sales of purchased natural gas - - 0.01 - Royalty expense (6.17) (1.20) (4.90) (1.17) Operating expense (2.75) (2.21) (2.77) (2.33) Transportation expense (4.44) (3.72) (4.40) (3.64) Operating netback (1) 35.76 12.51 30.67 13.32

(1) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures" for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and/or where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



The Corporation's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 together with the notes thereto, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been filed on SEDAR and are available on the Corporation's website at

https://www.advantageog.com/investors/financial-reports. Upon request, Advantage will provide a hard copy of any financial reports free of charge.

Forward-Looking Information and Advisory

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "demonstrate", "expect", "may", "can", "will", "believe", "would" and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, Advantage's position, strategy and development plans and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the Corporation's estimated tax pools and the anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; Advantage's anticipated growth per year; that the Corporation will allocate its free cash flow to its share buyback program; Advantage's net zero emissions target; the anticipated benefits to be derived from Advantage's hedging program; the focus of Advantage's capital program for the second half of 2022; the Corporation's 2022 capital program guidance; the Corporation's anticipated 2022 average production; and the Corporation's expectations that it will continue to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, and contribute to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels. Advantage's actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Advantage will derive from them.

These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Advantage's control, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic, market and business conditions; industry conditions, including as a result of demand and supply effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including increasing taxes and changes in investment or other regulations; changes in tax laws, royalty regimes and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; Advantage's success at acquisition, exploitation and development of reserves; unexpected drilling results; changes in commodity prices, currency exchange rates, net capital expenditures, reserves or reserves estimates and debt service requirements; the occurrence of unexpected events involved in the exploration for, and the operation and development of, oil and gas properties, including hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production and processing facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; changes or fluctuations in production levels; delays in anticipated timing of drilling and completion of wells; individual well productivity; competition from other producers; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; credit risk; changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; our ability to comply with current and future environmental or other laws; stock market volatility and market valuations; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems and other difficulties in producing petroleum reserves; ability to obtain required approvals of regulatory authorities; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the Corporation's estimated tax pools may be less than anticipated; Advantage's anticipated growth per year may be less than anticipated; that growth in adjusted funds flow per share may not lead to increased shareholder returns; that a capital program focused on oil-weighted growth will deliver outsized adjusted funds flow growth per unit of production; that the Corporation may not allocate its free cash flow to its share buyback program; the risk that the Corporation may not achieve its net zero emissions target in its anticipated timeframe, or at all; and the Corporation may generate less free cash flow than anticipated. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors are described in the Corporation's Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and www.advantageog.com. Readers are also referred to risk factors described in other documents Advantage files with Canadian securities authorities.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Advantage has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the impact and duration thereof that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on (i) the demand for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas, (ii) the supply chain including the Corporation's ability to obtain the equipment and services it requires, and (iii) the Corporation's ability to produce, transport and/or sell its crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; current and future commodity prices and royalty regimes; the Corporation's current and future hedging program; future exchange rates; royalty rates; future operating costs; future transportation costs and availability of product transportation capacity; availability of skilled labor; availability of drilling and related equipment; timing and amount of net capital expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the price of crude oil and natural gas; the number of new wells required to achieve the budget objectives; that the Corporation will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that the Corporation's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that the Corporation will have the ability to develop the Corporation's properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed assumed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated; that growth in adjusted funds flow per share will lead to increased shareholder returns; that the Corporation will allocate its free cash flow to its share buyback program; that a capital program focused on oil-weighted growth will deliver outsized adjusted funds flow growth per unit of production; and the estimates of the Corporation's production and reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

The future acquisition by the Corporation of the Corporation's common shares pursuant to its share buyback program, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to acquire common shares of the Corporation pursuant to the share buyback program will be subject to the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the Corporation's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Corporation under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance of the number of common shares of the Corporation that the Corporation will acquire pursuant to its share buyback program, if any, in the future.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information above and in its continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Advantage's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Advantage's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Advantage will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Advantage disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Corporation's potential financial position, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's estimated tax pools; the Corporation's expected growth in adjusted funds flow; and Advantage's 2022 capital program; all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Corporation and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Corporation's potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

References in this press release to short-term production rates, such as IP30, are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered "load oil" fluids used in well completion stimulation. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Advantage.

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (mcfe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Boe and mcfe conversion ratios have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to one barrel of oil. A boe and mcfe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Specified Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, Advantage discloses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, and cash used in investing activities, as indicators of Advantage's performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

The Corporation considers adjusted funds flow to be a useful measure of Advantage's ability to generate cash from the production of natural gas and liquids, which may be used to settle outstanding debt and obligations, support future capital expenditures plans, or return capital to shareholders. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from adjusted funds flow as they may vary significantly between periods and are not considered to be indicative of the Corporation's operating performance as they are a function of the timeliness of collecting receivables and paying payables. Expenditures on decommissioning liabilities are excluded from the calculation as the amount and timing of these expenditures are unrelated to current production and are partially discretionary due to the nature of our low liability. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 157,439 57,134 266,596 108,700 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 103 328 554 342 Changes in non-cash working capital 29,514 (11,196) 28,784 (8,798) Adjusted funds flow 187,056 46,266 295,934 100,244



Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures include total capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and intangible assets. Management considers this measure reflective of actual capital activity for the period as it excludes changes in working capital related to other periods and excludes cash receipts on government grants. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash used in investing activities 80,720 20,834 157,703 35,903 Changes in non-cash working capital (33,150) 1,625 (24,124) 3,741 Project funding received - 23 5 20,023 Net capital expenditures 47,570 22,482 133,584 59,667



Free Cash Flow

Advantage computes free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less net capital expenditures. Advantage uses free cash flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage's business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 157,439 57,134 266,596 108,700 Cash used in investing activities (80,720) (20,834) (157,703) (35,903) Changes in non-cash working capital 62,664 (12,821) 52,908 (12,539) Expenditures on decommissioning liability 103 328 554 342 Project funding received - (23) (5) (20,023) Free cash flow 139,486 23,784 162,350 40,577



Operating Netback

Operating netback is comprised of natural gas and liquids sales, realized gains (losses) on derivatives, processing and other income, net sales of purchased natural gas, net of expenses resulting from field operations, including royalty expense, operating expense and transportation expense. Operating netback provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells. The composition of operating netback is as follows:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Natural gas and liquids sales 314,297 99,053 491,866 198,426 Realized losses on derivatives (46,679) (9,626) (57,122) (13,527) Processing and other income 2,277 - 3,715 - Net sales of purchased natural gas - - 70 - Royalty expense (33,924) (5,456) (50,221) (10,543) Operating expense (15,088) (10,071) (28,381) (21,056) Transportation expense (24,378) (16,918) (45,131) (32,918) Operating netback 196,505 56,982 314,796 120,382



Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share

Adjusted funds flow per share is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the basic weighted average shares outstanding of the Corporation. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder's equity position.



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted funds flow 187,056 46,266 295,934 100,244 Weighted average shares outstanding (000) 190,415 190,501 190,621 189,313 Adjusted funds flow per share ($/share) 0.98 0.24 1.55 0.53



Adjusted Funds Flow per BOE

Adjusted funds flow per boe is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Adjusted funds flow per boe is a useful ratio that allows users to compare the Corporation's adjusted funds flow against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted funds flow 187,056 46,266 295,934 100,244









Total production (boe/d) 60,374 50,011 56,681 49,916 Days in period 91 91 181 181 Total production (boe) 5,494,034 4,551,001 10,259,261 9,034,796 Adjusted funds flow per BOE ($/boe) 34.05 10.17 28.85 11.10



Operating netback per BOE

Operating netback per boe is derived by dividing each component of the operating netback by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Operating netback per boe provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating netback 196,505 56,982 314,796 120,382









Total production (boe/d) 60,374 50,011 56,681 49,916 Days in period 91 91 181 181 Total production (boe) 5,494,034 4,551,001 10,259,261 9,034,796 Operating netback per BOE ($/boe) 35.76 12.51 30.67 13.32



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated by dividing net capital expenditures by adjusted funds flow. Advantage uses payout ratio as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage's business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares.



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2022 2022 2021 Net capital expenditures 47,570 22,482 133,584 59,667 Adjusted funds flow 187,056 46,266 295,934 100,244 Payout ratio 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.6



Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio

Net debt to adjusted funds flow is calculated by dividing net debt by adjusted fund flow for the previous four quarters. Net debt to adjusted funds flow is a coverage ratio that provides Management and users the ability to determine how long it would take the Corporation to repay its bank indebtedness if it devoted all its adjusted funds flow to debt repayment.

($000, except as otherwise indicated)



June 30 2022 June 30 2021 Net Debt



44,301 192,261 Adjusted funds flow (prior four quarters)



430,514 155,553 Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio



0.1 1.2



Capital Management Measures

Working capital

Working capital is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure of the Corporation's short-term operating liquidity. By excluding short term derivatives and the current portion of provision and other liabilities, Management and users can determine if the Corporation's energy operations are sufficient to cover the short-term operating requirements. Working capital is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. In 2022, the Corporation reclassified deferred share units which were previously included in trade and other accrued liabilities, to provisions and other liabilities. Management determined that by reclassifying the deferred share units to provisions and other liabilities, users can better assess the Corporation's short-term operating requirements. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification.

A summary of working capital as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows:





June 30 2022 December 31 2021 Cash and cash equivalents

45,806 25,238 Trade and other receivables

106,934 54,769 Prepaid expenses and deposits

6,912 3,483 Trade and other accrued liabilities

(81,794) (76,625) Working capital surplus

77,858 6,865



Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure to assess the Corporation's liquidity. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification of deferred share units in trade and other accrued liabilities which affects net debt.

A summary of the reconciliation of net debt as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows:





June 30 2022 December 31 2021 Bank indebtedness

106,776 167,345 Unsecured debentures

15,383 - Working capital surplus deficit

(77,858) (6,865) Net debt

44,301 160,480



Supplementary Financial Measures

Average Realized Prices

The Corporation discloses multiple average realized prices within this press release. The determination of these prices are as follows:

"Natural gas excluding derivatives" is comprised of natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's natural gas production.

"Natural gas including derivatives" is comprised of natural gas sales, including realized gains (losses) on natural gas derivatives, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's natural gas production.

"Crude Oil" is comprised of crude oil sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's crude oil production.

"Condensate" is comprised of condensate sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's condensate production.

"NGLs" is comprised of NGLs sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's NGLs production.

"Total liquids excluding derivatives" is comprised of crude oil, condensate and NGLs sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's crude oil, condensate and NGLs production.

"Total liquids including derivatives" is comprised of crude oil, condensate and NGLs sales, including realized gains (losses) on crude oil derivatives as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's crude oil, condensate and NGLs production.

Dollars per BOE figures

Throughout this press release, the Corporation presents certain financial figures, in accordance with IFRS, stated in dollars per boe. These figures are determined by dividing the applicable financial figure as prescribed under IFRS by the Corporation's total production for the respective period. Below is a list of figures which have been presented in this press release in $ per boe:

Cash finance expense per boe

Depreciation expense per boe

Finance expense per boe

General and administrative expense per boe

Natural gas and liquids sales per boe

Operating expense per boe

Realized losses on derivatives per boe

Royalty expense per boe

Net sales of purchased natural gas per boe

Processing and other income per boe

Share-based compensation expense per boe

Transportation expense per boe

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl one barrel bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas, on the basis of one barrel of oil or NGLs for six thousand cubic feet of natural gas boe/d barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas per day mcf thousand cubic feet mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day mcfe thousand cubic feet equivalent on the basis of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas for one barrel of oil or NGLs mmcf million cubic feet mmcf/d million cubic feet per day mmbtu million British thermal units mmcfe/d million cubic feet equivalent per day Liquids Includes NGLs, condensate and crude oil NGLs and condensate Natural Gas Liquids as defined in National Instrument 51-101 Natural Gas Conventional Natural Gas as defined in National Instrument 51-101 Crude Oil Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil as defined in National Instrument 51-101 IP30 Average initial production rate over 30 consecutive days

SOURCE Advantage Energy Ltd.

For further information: Craig Blackwood, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 718-8000; OR Investor Relations, Toll free: 1-866-393-0393, Advantage Energy Ltd., 2200, 440 - 2nd Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 5E9, Phone: (403) 718-8000, Fax: (403) 718-8332, Web Site: www.advantageog.com, E-mail: [email protected]