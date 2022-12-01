Advance Voting in the Federal By-election in Mississauga-Lakeshore Begins Friday News Release

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

Advance voting for the federal by-election in Mississauga–Lakeshore ( Ontario ) begins on Friday, December 2 , and continues on Saturday, December 3 ; Sunday, December 4 ; and Monday, December 5 .

Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.

Electors have other ways to vote in advance:

At the Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore, anytime between now and Tuesday, December 6 , 6:00 p.m.

By special ballot: by applying online before Tuesday, December 6 , 6:00 p.m. , and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person before polls close on election day

, , and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person before polls close on election day Electors who are self-isolating, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 should refrain from going to a polling station and are strongly encouraged to apply to vote by special ballot and return it by mail. They should do so now in order for their completed ballot to arrive at Elections Canada by election day, Monday, December 12, 2022 .

. Electors can expect to see the following health and safety measures at polling stations:

Implementation of local and provincial health measures



Hand sanitizing stations at entrances and exits



Non-medical masks available



Poll workers wearing non-medical masks and gloves when needed



Physical distancing and directional signage



Poll workers cleaning work stations, door handles and other common surfaces throughout the day; and safely disposing of used non-medical masks and gloves

Electors who have concerns about voting in person should contact their Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore to find out more about voting by special ballot. They can also visit elections.ca for more information about the measures taken to make voting safe at their local office or at a polling station in their neighbourhood, either at advance polls or on election day.

Because more candidates than usual are running in this by-election, the ballot will be larger and have two columns of candidate names. Electors who have questions about the ballot can visit elections.ca or contact their Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore to learn more. They can also ask a poll worker when they go to vote.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

