OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marked the coming into force of the Canadian Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out Performance Requirements Mandate for aircraft flying in Canadian domestic Class B airspace.

NAV CANADA first began to leverage this revolutionary satellite-based technology in Canadian Class A domestic airspace in 2019, following which Canada implemented an ADS-B mandate in this airspace in August 2023.

"Expanding the implementation of the ADS-B mandate to include both Class A and Class B airspace represents another important milestone in our phased approach to fully leveraging the benefits of greater surveillance coverage," says Jeff Dawson, Assistant Vice President, Operational Support.

Through the expansion of the Canadian mandate to Class B, NAV CANADA is able to further improve safety and efficiency in the air navigation system, while laying the groundwork for Trajectory-Based Operations (TBO). The information provided by ADS-B equipment improves NAV CANADA's ability to support search and rescue operations and allows air traffic controllers to assist aircraft operators with more economical and environmentally conscious routing. NAV CANADA uses an Iridium network of 66 satellites carrying Aireon's ADS-B receivers to obtain the precise position and altitude of aircraft equipped with the necessary transponder.

"The ADS-B mandate is a crucial step in the direction of Trajectory-Based Operations (TBO),.It will enable a future where air traffic management will be based on a pre-planned, four-dimensional flight path seen in its whole, and allowing aircraft operators to fly shorter, more predictable routes, while using less fuel," adds Dawson.

The implementation of any subsequent Canadian ADS-B mandate in Class C, Class D or Class E airspace will occur no sooner than 2028, pending further assessment and engagement with stakeholders.

Associated links

To learn more about the safety and efficiency benefits being realized using space-based ADS-B and the requirements for equipage please visit our website: https://www.navcanada.ca/en/air-traffic/space-based-ads-b.aspx

About NAV CANADA

SOURCE NAV CANADA

