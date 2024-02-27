The Board of Directors of the Fondation Chagnon is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrienne Kelly as President and Chief Executive Officer. This appointment is effective immediately.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - In September 2023, the Foundation's Board of Directors entrusted Adrienne Kelly with a mandate focussed on strategic clarity and learning within the organisation. Since then, as Chief of Strategic Clarity and Learning, Adrienne has demonstrated her capacity for mobilizing collective reflection, cultivating strategic insight through a participative approach, and organisation-wide team building. Previously, she held various positions within the organization; first, as Vice-President, Partnerships, Learning and Chief Operating Officer between 2018 and 2020, and then as a member of the Board of Directors between 2022 and 2023. Given her experience at the Foundation and throughout her professional career spanning more than 25 years in Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the United States, the Board of Directors is confident that Adrienne Kelly will be a great asset to the Foundation, at this important time in its existence.

Adrienne Kelly appointed President and CEO of the Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon (CNW Group/Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon)

Originally from Toronto and a Francophile, Adrienne Kelly holds a Master's degree in International History from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Master's degree in Education from Harvard University.

Over the course of her career, Adrienne worked at Bain and Company, an international management consulting firm, and then at The Bridgespan Group, where she collaborated with numerous community and philanthropic organisations working on educational equity, youth development, and global sustainability. Adrienne then applied her knowledge and experience to working directly with young people as Chief Program Officer at 10,000 Degrees, a California-based community organisation focused on educational equity. Most recently, she contributed her analytical skills, strategic thinking, and collaborative approach to McGill University, where she served as Senior Advisor, Strategic Initiatives.

Adrienne Kelly stands out for her energy, great interpersonal skills, and her enthusiasm for learning. Her extensive professional experience demonstrates a strong commitment to solidarity, justice, inclusion, and the prevention of poverty for all.

As President and CEO, Adrienne Kelly will continue the work focussed on strategic clarity, which will serve to strengthen the Foundation's contribution in the years ahead.

Quotes :

"I am honoured to have been selected to lead the Foundation, an organisation that has always held an unwavering belief in the strength of those who, collectively, ensure that every child and every young person in Québec has the opportunity to fully thrive. The Foundation has evolved to where it is today, thanks to the wisdom and guidance over the years of our many partners, from whom we have learned so much, and the profound commitment of the wonderful team at the Foundation. It is a privilege to take on this role. I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors for their confidence."

Adrienne Kelly

"We recommended Ms. Kelly for the position of President and CEO of the Foundation because of her extensive skills, knowledge, and commitment to inclusion and social justice. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated leadership, team building, and high-level strategic thinking. We are convinced that she will guide the Foundation, as it continues to evolve, so that it can fulfill its role and contribute to the development of the full potential of all children and families in Québec."

The Governance Committee

on behalf of the independent members of the Board of Directors –

Edith Cloutier, Stéphanie Émond, René Rouleau, Martine Vallée

About the Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon

The mission of the Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon is to prevent poverty by helping to create conditions that will enable all young people living in Québec to develop their full potential. To fulfill its mission, the Foundation is committed to using all the levers available to it to further the cause of social justice and reinforce the capacity for action of all those who are striving to make a difference.

SOURCE Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon

For further information: Information: Claire Neveux, Communication Advisor, [email protected]