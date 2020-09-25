Adria Power Systems ® (Manufacture Adria Inc.) places No. 285 on The Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and places No. 49 on the "Palmarès des Leaders de la croissance de L'actualité" ranking

A French version, as well as a more detailed version of this press release is available on our website, under « news » tab

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Adria Power Systems ® is pleased to announce it placed No. 285 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as well as No. 49 on the "Palmarès des Leaders de la croissance 2020 de L'actualité" ranking.



''Adria is honored to be featured on both rankings simultaneously for 2020. This achievement reflects the true commitment of all of our team members, the loyalty of our existing customers and the trust of our new customers. Especially since in this historically difficult period for all, it is even more relevant and important to maintain the prosperity and growth of our Quebec and Canadian businesses in order to help support our economy, which is currently going through one of the worst crises of the century. ''

– Jean-François Couillard, President & Chief Executive Officer of Adria Power Systems ®.

About The Globe and Mail Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking

The Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

About The « Palmarès des Leaders de la croissance 2020 de L'actualité » ranking

This ranking was based on statements submitted by Quebec companies entered in the Canada's Top Growing Companies competition, a partnership of The Globe and Mail and L'actualité. The ranking is based on their revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Sixty-one companies are featured in the 2020 ranking.

About Adria Power Systems ®

With more than 25 years of experience in the engineering and manufacture of electrical power products in the industrial and mining sectors, Adria Power Systems® is a leader for whom its loyal customers place their entire trust in the implementation of reliable solutions.

