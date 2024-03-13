ADRABBIT LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED REVERSE TAKEOVER TRANSACTION WITH PLAYUP LIMITED

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - AdRabbit Limited ("AdRabbit" or the "Company") (TSXV: RABI) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding term sheet dated March 6, 2024 to acquire the PlayUp Assets (as defined herein) from PlayUp Limited ("PlayUp"), an unlisted public Australian corporation (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction will constitute a reverse take-over under TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") polices and is an Arm's Length Transaction as defined under the policies of the Exchange. Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, AdRabbit (the "Resulting Issuer") will operate the PlayUp Assets and will be listed on the Exchange under the technology industry sector. All currency figures quoted herein are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Information About PlayUp

Founded in 2014, PlayUp (https://www.playup.com/) is a global sports, entertainment and betting operator that develops proprietary technology to power its brand and offering. The sports betting sector has grown at an unprecedented rate in the last few years due to updated legislation in both Canada and the United States, and consumers broadening their adoption of online betting. PlayUp's fantasy sports platform has been designed to create a socially interactive, peer to peer gaming experience and competition based on live sporting events. PlayUp's media platform specializes in monetizing content from sports codes, teams and athletes.

Together, PlayUp supports over 250,000 live events annually for online betting (sport and racing), is a leader in fantasy sports with significant prize pools (DraftStars), and enables followers to stay updated on their favorite sports via user generated opinionated content (The Roar).

Through PlayUp's wholly-owned subsidiary, PlayUp Australia Pty Ltd., PlayUp indirectly owns all of the issued and outstanding shares of PlayUp Interactive Pty Ltd. ("Playup Subco"), an Australian corporation, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fantigma Pty Ltd., PlayUp indirectly owns certain Australian-based intellectual property rights and other assets (the "Fantigma Assets", together with Playup Subco, the "PlayUp Assets").

PlayUp Subco

PlayUp Subco operates PlayUp's operations in Australia and New Zealand, focusing on online betting, fantasy sports, and sports media content. It boasts a user base exceeding 100,000, with over 52,000 active users on a rolling 12-month average.

The PlayUp Assets

The PlayUp Assets consist of the proprietary in-house-built betting, entertainment and sports technology operated by PlayUp Subco. The platform offers a comprehensive, enterprise-level solution that is scalable and robust. Its primary features include a Player Account Management system (PAM), fixed odds sports betting, fixed-odds racing (horses and greyhounds), e-sports, and daily fantasy sports. Additionally, the platform can easily and seamlessly integrate third-party products such as igaming (online casino, table games, bingo etc).

Proposed Transaction Summary

The Proposed Transaction will be structured in a manner most efficient and effective to result in AdRabbit, directly or indirectly, acquiring the PlayUp Assets. The final structure for the Proposed Transaction is subject to satisfactory tax, corporate and securities law advice for both AdRabbit and PlayUp. Trading in the shares of AdRabbit is expected to remain halted until AdRabbit meets Exchange requirements for the resumption of trading.

As consideration for the PlayUp Assets, and subject to customary adjustments, including a proposed 7.44 to one (1) share consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the issued and outstanding common shares of AdRabbit (the "Resulting Issuer Shares"), PlayUp will receive 100,000,000 common shares of AdRabbit (the "Common Shares") at an aggregate deemed issue price of $35,000,000, or $0.35 per Common Share.

The current issued and outstanding share capital of AdRabbit consists of 190,048,497 Common Shares, which is expected to become 25,666,667 Common Shares following the Consolidation. There are currently 42,687,565 stock options of AdRabbit outstanding and 86,301,749 share purchase warrants of AdRabbit outstanding.

Unless a further financing is carried out by AdRabbit prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is anticipated that, on completion of the Proposed Transaction, PlayUp will hold 60.89% of the Resulting Issuer Shares, participants in the Concurrent Financing (as defined below) will hold 23.49% of the Resulting Issuer Shares and AdRabbit will retain 15.63% of the Resulting Issuer Shares.

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is the intention of the parties that the Resulting Issuer will be renamed "PlayUp Limited" or such other name as may be determined by the parties and accepted by applicable regulatory authorities (the "Name Change").

Further details concerning the Proposed Transaction (including additional financial information regarding the PlayUp Assets) and other matters will be announced if and when a definitive agreement for the Proposed Transaction is reached.

Concurrent Financing

In conjunction with the Proposed Transaction, it is anticipated that the parties shall complete an offering of a minimum of 38,571,429 subscription receipts of AdRabbit (the "Subscription Receipts"), or an affiliate thereof, at a price of $0.35 per Subscription Receipt, for total gross proceeds of a minimum of $13,500,000, with each Subscription Receipt convertible into one Common Share, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including the Exchange's conditional approval of the Proposed Transaction (the "Concurrent Financing").

Conditions Precedent

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, which include, but are not limited to, final due diligence by the Company and PlayUp, the completion of the Consolidation, the completion of the Concurrent Financing, the execution of definitive transaction documents, the completion of the Name Change, receipt of all necessary board, securityholder and regulatory approvals, and the application for, and approval of, the listing of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer on the Exchange. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Management and Board of Resulting Issuer

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, it expected that the board of directors and executive team of the Resulting Issuer will be comprised of the following individuals:

Daniel Simic, proposed director and CEO – Mr. Simic is the CEO of PlayUp. A passionate visionary, explorer and innovator, Mr. Simic has led many successful betting companies over the last decade. Mr. Simic has shown considerable success over multiple Business opportunities and has founded and invested in a wide variety of Businesses but has found his niche in wagering and gaming companies.

Dan Corsello, proposed director - Mr. Corsello is a corporate advisor with Golden Venture Capital based in Melbourne, Australia, which provides consulting services for technology companies relating to, among other things, capital raising, strategic direction, M&A, marketing and growth strategies, and commercial partnerships. Mr. Corsello was formerly the founder and managing director of Endless Solutions Cosmetic Surgery based in Port Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, a chain of clinical cosmetic clinics.

Moshe Cohen, proposed director - Mr. Cohen is currently the interim CEO, CFO and a director of AdRabbit and has experience as a director in different public companies. He has 30 years of business experience as an entrepreneur and angel investor with high-level managerial experience in product and business development for the web, mobile, media and consumer electronics industries. Mr. Cohen is a listed inventor of more than 30 issued patents.

Fredric Leigh, proposed director - Mr. Leigh has been involved in the investment industry for over 40 years and has had a significant role as a founder, director, and investor in numerous public and private companies. Mr. Leigh is also the founder and President of VC7K Capital Inc., a privately held company which has invested in early and advanced- stage opportunities in the Resources/Tech/Industrial sectors for over 32 years.

An additional two (2) directors will be selected by PlayUp. Further details relating to the expected directors and management of the Resulting Issuer will be announced if and when a definitive agreement is reached.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of AdRabbit should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

All information contained in this news release relating to PlayUp was provided by PlayUp to the Company for inclusion herein. The Company has not independently verified such information and shall bear no liability for any misrepresentation contained therein.

About AdRabbit

AdRabbit develops an AI-based advertising and marketing platform for small and medium companies that enables them to run automated large-scale advertising and marketing campaigns both online and on social media, including top-tier networks such as Facebook, Google, and TikTok. The AdRabbit platform provides the complete advertising cycle, from ad design and creation, budget and channel recommendations, analytics, and campaign management, to the lead funnel. The AdRabbit platform integrates directly with e-commerce sites such as Shopify and WooCommerce and is accessible as a mobile application on iOS and Android.

About PlayUp

Founded in 2016, PlayUp (https://www.playup.com.au) is a global sports, entertainment and betting operator that develops its own proprietary technology to power its brand and offering. The sports betting sector has grown at an unprecedented rate in the last few years due to updated legislation in both Canada and the United States, and consumers broadening their adoption of online betting. PlayUp's sports fantasy platform designed to create a social interactive gaming network for live sports events. PlayUp's platform specializes in monetizing content from sporting clubs and athletes and starts live campaigns to support sports events as well as offers online betting products including fixed odds sports betting, fixed-odds racing (horses and greyhounds), e-sports, and daily fantasy sports, enabling sports followers to stay updated about their favorite sports and also play fantasy games based on them.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the Concurrent Financing in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Proposed Transaction, expectations regarding whether the Proposed Transaction will be consummated, including whether conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction will be satisfied, expectations for the effects of the Proposed Transaction or the ability of the combined company to successfully achieve business objectives, the completion and terms of the Concurrent Financing, expectations regarding the availability of additional financing, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the Company's ability to complete the Proposed Transaction; the Company's ability to complete the Concurrent Financing and the Company's ability to secure necessary shareholder, legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the Proposed Transaction.

AdRabbit cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on these forward looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The parties have assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of factors is not exhaustive and subject to change. There can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent AdRabbit's expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. AdRabbit has no intention, and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

