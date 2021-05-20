Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: 351,300

Industry Snapshot:

- Goods Producing:

Manufacturing 13,200

Construction 29,900

Natural Resources and Mining 2,400

- Service Providing:

Trade/Transportation and Utilities 73,000

Information -200

Finance/Real Estate 7,800

Professional/Business Services 36,600

- Professional/Technical 14,100

- Management of Companies -2,200

- Administrative and Support 24,600

- Educational Services 14,200

- Health Care 38,700

Other Services2 29,200

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

"In April, the labor market recorded the third straight month of gains despite tightening restrictions due to an increase in COVID-19 cases," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Nearly every sector added jobs, with only information contracting slightly. Leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities led job growth along with other service-producing industries, while the goods-producing industries remained flat."

The March total of jobs added was revised from 634,800 to 266,700.

The May 2021 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m.ET on June 17, 2021.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, Always Designing for People and the ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

