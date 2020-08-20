Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: 1,149,800

Industry Snapshot:

- Goods Producing:

Manufacturing 93,300

Construction 156,600

Natural Resources and Mining 13,000

- Service Providing:

Trade/Transportation and Utilities 341,200

Information 4,600

Finance/Real Estate 52,200

Professional/Business Services 112,300

- Professional/Technical 45,900

- Management of Companies 12,400

- Administrative and Support 54,000

- Professional/Technical 45,900 - Management of Companies 12,400 - Administrative and Support 54,000 Education & Health Care 228,100

- Educational Services 83,400

- Health Care 144,700

- Educational Services 83,400 - Health Care 144,700 Leisure and Hospitality 103,400

Other Services2 45,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

"The job market posted employment growth in July as businesses started to reopen," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "We are seeing job gains across all industries."

The June total of jobs added was revised from 1,042,900 to -1,764,600.

The August 2020 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m.ET on September 17, 2020.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, Always Designing for People and the ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2020 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

For further information: Keera Hart, Kaiser Lachance Communications, (905)-580-1257, [email protected], www.adp.com

Related Links

www.adp.com

