Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: -231,200

Industry Snapshot:

- Goods Producing:

Manufacturing -17,900

Construction -45,400

Natural Resources and Mining -1,700

- Service Providing:

Trade/Transportation and Utilities -62,600

Information -3,100

Finance/Real Estate -5,900

Professional/Business Services -17,500

- Professional/Technical 2,200

- Management of Companies -1,200

- Administrative and Support -18,600

- Educational Services 8,300

- Health Care -19,800

Other Services2 -10,600

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

"January reported a decrease in jobs, the largest decrease since May 2020 during the lockdown period," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "The surge in COVID-19 cases and public health restrictions resulted in mass layoffs. Job losses were reported in every sector, led by trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and construction."

The December total of jobs added was revised from -28,800 to 338,200.

The February 2021 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m.ET on March 18, 2021.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

For further information: Keera Hart, Kaiser Lachance Communications, (905)-580-1257, [email protected], www.adp.com

