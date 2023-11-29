November sees an overall increase in satisfaction for workers across Canada, with Québec reclaiming the top spot as the happiest region.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The ADP Canada monthly Happiness@Work Index ("Index") sees workers in Canada happier in November. Boomers (7.2/10) continue to hold the top spot as the happiest generation for the 9th consecutive month, while Québec (7.0/10) reclaims their title as the happiest region from British-Columbia (6.9/10).

The National Work Happiness Score for November 2023 is 6.8/10, +0.1 points increase from October.

Happiness @ Work Index (CNW Group/ADP Canada Co.)

"As we have noted throughout the year, seasonal changes can hinder or heighten happiness levels. The slight bump in the National Happiness Score may indicate upcoming vacation days and time spent with loved ones may be helping to offset the gloomy feeling of late fall days," says Shawna Gee, Director of Marketing, ADP Canada. "While the holiday season may be joyful for many, it can also bring on heightened levels of stress as looming year-end deadlines get closer. A few potential identifiers employers may want to be wary of as the holidays near can include, but not limited to lack of focus, change in behaviour or quality of performance, or even absenteeism."

November 2023 Happiness@Work Index Highlights

National Work Happiness Score : 6.8/10 (+0.1) *

: 6.8/10 (+0.1) * Indicator Breakdown Primary Indicator: 7.0/10 (+0.1) * Secondary Indicators: Work-Life Balance & Flexibility: 7.0/10 (+0.1) * Recognition & Support: 6.7/10 (NC) * Compensation & Benefits: 6.3/10 (NC) * Options for Career Advancement: 6.1/10 (NC) *



The November Index reveals that the primary indicator of worker happiness increased to 7.0/10, +0.1 points from October, as 47 per cent of workers in Canada still say they feel satisfied with their current role and responsibilities. The top secondary indicator continues to be work-life balance & flexibility at 7.0/10, with the only other time recording this high score was in August of this year.

The November Index also shows Boomers (7.2/10) continue to hold the top spot as the happiest generation for the 9th consecutive month, with Gen-Z not far behind at 6.9/10. Regional results also reveal Québec (7.0/10) reclaims their title as the happiest region from British-Columbia (6.9/10), now tied with Atlantic Canada (6.9/10) for second place.

National Work Happiness Score: Generational Snapshot

Boomers (59+): 7.2/10 (-0.1) *

7.2/10 (-0.1) * Gen-Z (18-26): 6.9/10 (+0.1) *

6.9/10 (+0.1) * Millennials (27-42): 6.8/10 (NC) *

6.8/10 (NC) * Gen-X (43-58): 6.6/10 (+0.1) *

Regional Work Happiness Score Snapshot

Qu é bec : 7.0/10 (+0.1) *

: 7.0/10 (+0.1) * British Columbia : 6.9/10 (-0.3) *

: 6.9/10 (-0.3) * Atlantic Canada : 6.9/10 (+0.1) *

: 6.9/10 (+0.1) * Sask/ Manitoba : 6.8/10 (+0.3) *

: 6.8/10 (+0.3) * Ontario : 6.7/10 (+0.2) *

: 6.7/10 (+0.2) * Alberta : 6.6/10 (-0.3) *

"While there is an increase in worker happiness this month, it's important for employers to help boost morale and reduce stress amongst the workplace as we head into the holiday season. A few ways this can be done is by celebrating successes, setting goals to keep teams on track, as well as encouraging time off or even implementing wellness breaks during the workday," concludes Gee.

______________________________

* Variation against October 2023 scores

About the Happiness@Work Index Methodology

The Happiness@Work Index is measured monthly through a survey fielded by Maru Public Opinion on behalf of ADP Canada and is undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. The survey is run in the first week of each reported month for consistency purposes and asks over 1,200 randomly selected employed Canadian adults (including both employees and self-employed individuals) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists to rate workplace factors on a scale from 1 to 10. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

The results are weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Québec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/-2.8%, 19 times out of 20.

The Index will continue to be published on the last Wednesday of the month, with the next scheduled findings due for publication on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

About ADP Canada

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

For more information about ADP Canada visit www.adp.ca or follow us on Instagram adp_canada.

SOURCE ADP Canada Co.

For further information: Hayley Suchanek, Kaiser & Partners, 289-681-2477, [email protected]