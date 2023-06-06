MONTREAL (QC), TORONTO (ON) and VANCOUVER (BC), June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - adMare BioInnovations, a leader in the Canadian life sciences sector, is pleased to announce the launch of the adMare Institute, a new voice aimed at advancing the life sciences and related public policy in Canada. The announcement was made today at the prestigious BIO International Conference in Boston.

The adMare Institute is focused on addressing the current and emerging health and life science policy challenges faced by Canadians and their governments. Through a commitment to impartial, balanced, and data-based analysis, the adMare Institute will offer insight into the sector and various stakeholders across Canada. The adMare Institute will explore pressing health and life science public policy issues, encouraging objective and comprehensive discussions.

Gordon C. McCauley, President and CEO of adMare BioInnovations, stated: "Canada has an extraordinary opportunity to truly become a global life sciences leader. To seize this opportunity, we need to be clear about the data and the facts at its foundation and have a candid dialogue about public policy issues. The first adMare Institute white paper, to be published over the summer, will look at the literature and data from around the world on innovation ecosystems, their component parts, the role of anchor companies in them, and recommend a definition of 'anchor company' in the Canadian context."

Leveraging its network of national partners, and a team of over 150 experienced professionals in the life sciences sector across Canada, adMare BioInnovations is well-positioned to collect and publish these data on the life sciences ecosystem.

The adMare Institute will contribute objectively to realizing adMare's vision of Canadian life sciences leading the world. adMare pursues this vision by way of its three-part mission:

Building Companies – translating leading academic research into Canadian companies of scale and helping existing companies scale up; Building Ecosystems – providing infrastructure, expertise, and support to help the ecosystem grow, and; Building Talent – training the next generation of highly qualified personnel to drive the growth of Canadian biotech companies into strong life sciences anchor companies.

The adMare Institute will bring together diverse partners and act as a trusted, non-biased expert for different levels of governments and key stakeholders in the Canadian life science ecosystem.

About adMare BioInnovations:

With a strong track record of globally-competitive scientific discovery, Canadian life sciences are primed to lead the world. To make this a reality, adMare BioInnovations uses its scientific and commercial expertise, specialized R&D infrastructure, and seed capital to build strong life sciences companies, develop robust ecosystems, and foster industry-ready talent. It re-invests its returns into the Canadian industry to ensure its long-term sustainability. adMare currently has 29 portfolio companies that have attracted $2.3 billion of risk capital, have a combined value of $4 billion, and have created over 1,000 jobs in Canada. For more information, please go to www.admarebio.com.

