MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - As ADM Aéroports de Montréal continues to implement Flight Plan – its development plan to modernize the infrastructure of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport to improve accessibility and connectivity – an important milestone will be reached with the upcoming closure of the multi-level parking facility and the P5 lot located in front of the terminal. The structure, which is nearing the end of its useful life, and the adjacent parking lot will close to the public on October 15.

From that date, users will need to choose a different parking lot on the airport site. Travellers who wish to drive to YUL are strongly advised to reserve their parking space online, as the number of spaces on the airport site will be limited, especially during peak periods. Whenever possible, the various public transportation options available are the preferred choice.

The nearby P4 parking, which opened in winter 2024 and offers more than 2,800 spaces spread over four floors, will remain the preferred option for travellers seeking quick access to the terminal. Car rental companies serving YUL customers and spaces for people with reduced mobility will also be relocated there. Valet and Short-Term parking services will be transferred to HotelParc under the Marriott hotel.

Demolishing the multi-level parking facility is necessary to add lanes to the existing drop-off and pick-up areas in front of the airport terminal. These areas will ultimately see their capacity tripled, which will improve traffic flow on the site. The new multi-level parking, which will offer 6,300 spaces, is expected to be completed in 2031. It will have an additional underground level to accommodate 1,200 vehicles.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, which is certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and of YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

