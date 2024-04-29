MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to announce the appointments of Réal Bouchard as Vice President, Airport Infrastructure, Karl Brochu as Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, and Viviane Choi as Vice President, Technology and Innovation.

Réal Bouchard (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal) Karl Brochu (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal) Vivianne Choi (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

With more than 25 years of experience in asset management and complex engineering projects, Réal Bouchard has a track record of major achievements. He joins the organization from Kruger, where he held the role of Corporate Director, Engineering and Technology, responsible for managing significant projects from design to construction. Among his achievements in this position were the commissioning of two new pulp & paper mills, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, and Kentucky, U.S., each involving teams of over 200 people. Mr. Bouchard took up his new position on April 22.

Karl Brochu has been with ADM for over 25 years. Prior to this most recent appointment, he held the position of Senior Director, Operations, Safety and Security. He has nearly 35 years of experience in operations management, law enforcement and emergency measures, having begun his career as a military police officer in the Canadian Armed Forces. He is a graduate of Concordia University's Global ACI-ICAO Airport Professional Accreditation Program and Airport Executive Leadership Program. Mr. Brochu assumed his new duties on April 10.

Viviane Choi has almost 25 years of experience in information technology (IT), having led global multidisciplinary teams. During her career, she has held senior positions in IT operations, IT domain architecture and IT business engineering across several industries. Until recently, she worked at Definity as Vice-President, IT Services, Cloud, Infrastructure and Quality Engineering. She has also held senior positions at Intact Insurance and CGI, where she built and led a team of 600 employees. Ms. Choi joined the organization on April 15.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome these three seasoned managers to my management committee," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM, adding: "Réal, Karl and Viviane all possess proven professional qualifications in various fields of expertise, which will most certainly enable them to make a lasting contribution to the development of our airport facilities as the organization enters a new era of accessibility and connectivity." Mr. Beauchamp continued: "ADM is also embarking on the implementation of its ambitious Flight Plan 2028, which will require the construction of essential infrastructure, the rollout of innovative technological solutions and the introduction of measures to ensure the smooth flow of passenger service operations."

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

For further information: Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]