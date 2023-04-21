MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal announces that it has adopted a new policy to phase out certain single-use plastics, such as utensils, food containers, cups and bags, in concessions and VIP lounges at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

The policy, which applies to food and beverages packaged in concessions-owned kitchens, went into effect on March 1 and is part of ADM's sustainability goals to achieve a 70% recovery rate by 2025 and zero waste by 2030.

"ADM is more committed than ever to operating its business and facilities in a sustainable manner," said Philippe Stas, Vice President, Services and Business Operations, ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "The implementation of this new policy will reduce the amount of residual material sent to landfills, reduce contamination of recovery channels and improve the recovery rate of waste at YUL. This is obviously a transition that requires adaptation, but the mobilization of our airport community around this issue is clear and we thank all our partners who have complied with this new policy or are in the process of implementing solutions to do so."

The policy also dovetails with the City of Montréal's March 28 ban on certain single-use plastic items in restaurants and food stores in the metropolitan area.

Waste management is a priority area for ADM. The airport authority has been actively working with its concession partners and VIP lounge operators for several months to make this transition as efficient and quick as possible.

ABOUT ADM AÉROPORTS DE MONTRÉAL

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

For further information: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, [email protected], 514 394-7304